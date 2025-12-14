Wisconsin Badgers quarterbacks reached new levels of disappointment in rough 2025 season

The Wisconsin Badgers don't have a high bar for quarterback play, historically, but somehow this year's passers still found a way to collectively disappoint.

Luke Fickell didn't need a Heisman-caliber performance under center. He just needed a game manager to keep the offense moving, and even that proved to be too hard to find.

Injuries played a significant role in that, but even when the QBs were healthy, the Badgers offense wasn't clicking.

QB Grades

Billy Edwards: Incomplete

Edwards never got a full opportunity to show what he could do in Jeff Grimes' offense before injuries derailed his season.

He was hurt in the first game of the season and attempted a comeback against Maryland, but it wasn't enough to really evaluate his level of play.

It's not his fault he got injured, but the fact that Edwards only attempted 16 passes this season represents a major disappointment for the Badgers.

Danny O'Neil: D

O'Neil's season also ended with a leg injury, but he played significant roles in four games this season in relief of Edwards.

He showed some positive flashes against Middle Tennessee State, but his poor play against Alabama and Maryland led to his benching in favor of Hunter Simmons.

O'Neil made some nice throws down field but also some head-scratching mistakes, as evidenced by his five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He added some real value as a runner, but it couldn't make up for a lack of consistency that prevented the offense from getting rolling.

DANNY O'NEIL TO LANCE MASON!@BadgerFootball is making moves.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LeNFgokotS — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 6, 2025

Hunter Simmons: F

It's hard to be too disappointed in a third-string quarterback who was never really supposed to see the field this season, but Simmons offered very little to be encouraged about in four starts.

He led the Badgers with seven interceptions this season, while adding only two touchdowns and struggling to complete over 50 percent of his passes.

The coaching staff didn't make things easier by eventually putting Simmons in a two-quarterback rotation, but Wisconsin needed more from the transfer QB who came in with experience at the FCS level.

Carter Smith: D

Smith was supposed to use 2025 as a developmental year on the bench as a true freshman who was a four-star recruit.

He maintained his redshirt by only playing four games, but he looked to be in over his head after being thrust into Big Ten action so early.

Smith showed some upside with his mobility, but the passing game was close to non-existent when he was under center.

Wisconsin had nothing to lose by throwing him out there, but he still has a lot of developing to do before he'll be a real possibility to start games again.

