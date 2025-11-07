Former Wisconsin football, NFL player 'at a loss for words' on Luke Fickell's return
Following University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh's announcement that Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell will return to lead the Badgers in 2026, former players are beginning to speak out. One former UW and NFL player said the decision is "hard to make sense of."
Through eight games of the 2025 college football season, Wisconsin is 2-6 and has amassed a 0-5 record in Big Ten play. The Badgers have not defeated a power conference opponent since October 19th, 2024. As Fickell nears the close of his third year on the sideline at UW, he is 0-9 against ranked opponents and 14-19 overall.
Regardless of his record in Madison, and seemingly regardless of if Wisconsin ends year three of the Fickell era on a ten-game losing streak, Fickell will be back for year four, much to the chagrin of some former Wisconsin Badgers.
Former Wisconsin football punter 'at a loss of words' over Luke Fickell decision
Brad Nortman responded to the news on Thursday, saying, "wow. At a loss of words." The former Wisconsin Badgers, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars punter said it is "hard to make sense of this kind of performance being rewarded."
In an interview with Badger Connect, McIntosh explained his reasoning and what changes will be made to improve the chances for the Wisconsin Badgers football team to succeed moving forward.
"One of the things that this season has shown us is that we can idenitify the challenges that we've faced this season. And that allows us to develop a plan. That's a plan that we've begun to execute on," the former offensive lineman said.
McIntosh later added, "One of the things that I'm most pleased with is the alignment that we have" from University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin down to the football program itself and "the need for us to invest in our program–continue to invest in our program."
Nortman was, apparently, unconvinced by the explanation, asking in response, "What does this even mean?"