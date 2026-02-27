Wisconsin Badgers' most underrated defensive players entering spring camp

The Wisconsin Badgers lost most of its defensive production from a season ago, but with a strong finish to the 2025 campaign and a solid core of underclassmen, there's tangible momentum building on the defensive side.

While they'll be reliant upon a lot of new faces to keep the ball rolling, Wisconsin brought in plenty of talent this offseason to compete for the vacated starting roles. Here are some players who could exceed expectations.

Interior Defensive Line: Jake Anderson

Wisconsin hasn't been afraid to go after non-FBS players in the transfer portal, and Anderson could be their most recent success in doing so. The Illinois State (FCS) transfer was a heralded prospect in the portal, and while he garnered plenty of big-time offers, he has a legitimate chance to start in 2026.

Anderson logged 52 tackles, including 7.5 for loss with three sacks while helping the Redbirds reach the FCS National Championship game. He has 41 collegiate games under his belt, and there's a major opening on the Badgers' defensive front.

Anderson will have to compete with returning DT Charles Perkins and a mix of solid transfers, but don't be surprised if he makes the starting 11 when Week 1 rolls around.

Edge Rusher: Nick Clayton

Nick Clayton generated plenty of hype last offseason, but it wound up being Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa who shone as true freshmen. Clayton never had a clear path to playing time, but now that Mason Reiger, Darryl Peterson and Corey Walker have graduated, there's an opening for Clayton to capitalize on.

"I THINK NICK CLAYTON IS IN THAT (CATALANO/POSA) CATEGORY OF PLAYERS."@Coach_Mitch_ believes Nick Clayton is an OLB that Badgers fans should keep an eye on in 2026, and that he could take a Cooper Catalano/Mason Posa type leap... 👀 pic.twitter.com/gnwFjQc1Kq — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) February 12, 2026

While he'll still have to compete with plenty of others for snaps off the edge, Clayton has the type of talent to be a difference maker in 2026 and beyond.

Linebacker: Thomas Heiberger

Thomas Heiberger finally began to look like himself toward the back end of the 2025 season after sustaining a significant lower body injury as a true freshman and suffering another injury in last spring.

OLB coach Matt Mitchell said Thomas Heiberger was on his way to playing as a true FR before getting injured.



“I think he’s earned the right to get back out there and put himself in position to compete (when healthy).



More from Mitchell and the OLBs >>https://t.co/SlRWop95I5 pic.twitter.com/HzjtHQ595M — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 8, 2024

He appeared in 11 games during 2025, making three starts and accumulating seven tackles — all of which came in the last five games of the campaign.

With Catalano, Posa and Aaron Witt still part of the LB room, Heiberger may not be in line for a huge role, but he is definitely worthy of a seat at the table.

Cornerback: Jai'mier Scott

New cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples brought in a quartet of transfers for 2026 and all but one have three years of eligibility remaining.

While it strengthened the CB room overall, it muddied the water for returning underclassmen like Scott and Jahmare Washington.

*OLB Nick Clayton flashing speed off edge with 3 sacks. The freshman has put himself in solid position for fall camp.

*WR Eugene Hilton Jr. with another solid day catching the ball

*Luke Emmerich with an INT

*CB Jai’mier Scott stood out with solid run defense and pass coverage. pic.twitter.com/MDw0xtFIAY — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) April 19, 2025

Scott was a four-star recruit and redshirt freshman, and he shouldn't fly under the radar. He flashed throughout spring and camp and should push the transfer additions this offseason as well.

Safety: Carson Van Dinter

The Badgers lost both of their starting safeties over the offseason, with Preston Zachman transferring to Indiana and Austin Brown graduating. While Matt Jung and Missouri transfer Marvin Burks figure to hold down the starting roles in 2026, Carson Van Dinter is the clear No. 3 safety, at least while Matthew Traynor recovers from his torn ACL.

Van Dinter was Wisconsin's first portal acquisition of the cycle, playing 180 defensive snaps last season at Iowa State. He made 18 tackles.

A high-level look at all of the players the #Badgers added in the portal to hopefully help the fans keep track of what each player brings!



Carson Van Dinter! pic.twitter.com/OM3vxoae4V — Ryan Harings (@RyanAndBucky) January 31, 2026

He'll be the clear top backup for the Badgers, who don't have much experienced depth at the position. They are also helping sophomore Cairo Skanes make the move from corner to safety.

Van Dinter's role and pedigree aren't eye-popping, but he is slated to fill an important role.