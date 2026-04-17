Badgers Neck-and-Neck with National Powerhouses for Four-Star OT Cameron Wagner

Wisconsin football is already off to a superb start in the class of 2027, especially in the offensive trenches.

New offensive line coach Eric Mateos is looking to take the class to new heights, as he's cracked the top four for another elite prospect.

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner announced his top four recently, a list that included Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Oregon and Illinois.

Wagner is a consensus four-star prospect from St. Joseph, Illinois. Before he trimmed his list to four finalists, he fielded offers from a host of other big-time programs including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida and Auburn, among many others. (Side note: it's interesting that not a single SEC team cracked his top four).

Wagner's Skillset

Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Wagner's frame and physique are already well beyond his years, undoubtably a big reason why numerous blue blood programs sought his services.

Pop on Wagner's Hudl tape, and you immediately see his immediate appeal and immense upside. He plays left tackle for St. Joseph-Ogden, and he absolutely dominated the blindside in high school.

Wagner plays with great intensity, often finishing plays by driving defenders into the dirt. He has a strong anchor in pass protection, but when he gets out in space to run block he's an absolute menace. The tackle pancakes defenders with regularity, and has surprisingly quick feet for his size.

Essentially, Wagner is every bit a four-star, blue-chip tackle that has the potential to be a great starter at a top program. It says a lot about Mateos as a recruiter that he was able to sneak into Wagner's top four, especially alongside three other programs that have had significantly more success in recent seasons.

Wisconsin OL Recruiting in 2027

Wisconson four-star commit Germantown lineman Cole Reiter. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin has already secured three offensive line commits, two of which are courtesy of Mateos. Former offensive line coach AJ Blazek landed Badger legacy Ethan McIntosh, but Mateos sealed the deal with four-star Cole Reiter and three-star twins Hunter and Reece Mallinger.

With four offensive line commits already in tow, Wagner would likely be the cherry on top for Mateos and represent the last offensive linemen the Badgers take in the cycle. It's going to be a tough climb to the top of his list, and Notre Dame is considered a favorite to land his commitment. Still, Mateos has made serious noise in his first offseason in Madison, and getting down to the finish line with a prospect of Wagner's caliber is another indicator of the recruiting juice Mateos brings to Wisconsin.