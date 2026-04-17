Interim AD Marcus Sedberry Does Little to Ease Badgers Fans' Concerns

At the drop of a hat, Wisconsin's athletic department was thrown into turmoil overnight.

Chris McIntosh's departure after five years in Madison leaves the athletic director role empty, at a time where the UW-Madison Chancellor and UW Systems President gigs are also vacant.

At a critical time for Wisconsin athletics — particularly football and basketball, as the Badgers appear in danger of falling behind their Big Ten peers in terms of NIL — multiple key leadership spots are open.

Football General Manager Marcus Sedberry was named Wisconsin's interim athletic director, a predictable move given his vast experience. In a recently released statement, he said: "As interim director of athletics, my focus is on successfully driving our department as a whole through this transition period. Regarding Wisconsin football, the GM role is critical to the program and I will work with Luke Fickell to identify a solution and consider the future of the position."

#Badgers interim AD Marcus Sedberry with a message to fans.



"Regarding Wisconsin Football, the GM role is critical to the program and I will work with Luke Fickell to identify a solution and consider the future of the position." pic.twitter.com/MFLiFOoxnn — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 15, 2026

What Happens to the General Manager Role?

We've reached the era of college athletics where every successful program needs a general manager. With the way that the transfer portal and NIL more closely resemble free agency each and every season, general managers are necessary to help scout, recruit and budget for prospects, all while constructing team's rosters with a master plan in mind.

When asked about the vacancy at general manager with Sedberry filling in for McIntosh, Fickell pointed out that the Badgers are at a quieter part of the football recruiting calendar, with the lone transfer portal window closed and official visit season for the 2027 class still over a month out.

"I think it’s a decent time for us. We’re locked in, through all the portal recruiting stuff for this season. Obviously the following year, recruiting never stops. But at least we’re in a place where it’s, ‘hey, let’s focus on spring football," he told reporters at a recent availability.

Still, Sedberry's comments do little to assuage the fears of Badger fans who are worried about the lack of a football general manager. "I will work with Fickell to find a solution" doesn't exactly ooze confidence.

Sedberry jockeying for position?

Former University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

You know what we haven't heard anything about yet? A "thorough, national search" for the next athletic director or any of those typical buzzwords we always hear when a critical position opens up on a team or athletic department. Sedberry certainly isn't going to mention that — especially not if he wants the job himself.

Sedberry should be considered as a candidate given his wealth of front office experience at different levels and familiarity with roster construction and NIL management. Still, Wisconsin owes it to itself to conduct the classic "thorough, national search" for its next athletic director because despite the football program's recent incompetence, this is still a top-tier public university with a rich athletic history.

In his statement, Sedberry did his best to ease current tensions about who's manning which station in the athletic department. But there's no mention of a strategy for moving forward or anything of that nature. Instead, Sedberry calls for continued support from Wisconsin fans during this transitional period.

Again, that doesn't display much confidence. Badger fans don't want to be counted on to make the difference; they want to be assured that their athletic department is equipped to handle this crucial transition and position Wisconsin for success in this new era of college sports.