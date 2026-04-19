Eric Mateos Takes Subtle Dig at Badgers' Past Air Raid Offense

It's only been a few months and one media availability, but Wisconsin football's new offensive line coach Eric Mateos appears to be unequivocally the right man for the job.

He took care of business in the transfer portal. He's taking care of business on the high school recruiting trail. Everywhere he goes, his offensive lines are stout and disciplined.

His pedigree, and what he's already accomplished in Madison, should fill Badger fans with confidence. But if that wasn't enough, Mateos gave an impressive press conference in the midst of spring practice where he laid out his plan to return Wisconsin's offensive line to its rightful glory.

“There has to be a passion for physicality," he said. "I think so much of what gets taught, tempo offenses, that’s been a big thing over the years, that’s made o-linemen more concerned about conserving energy rather than just emptying the tank on that play. I’d say the mindset and the passion for the physicality is the most important thing."

Having a "passion for physicality" isn't exactly unique to Mateos' philosophy; any offensive line coach in the country will give you some sort of equivalent phrase when asked to describe the mentality required in the trenches.

However, the notion of emptying the tank every play rather than conditioning yourself for a tempo offense is what stands out here. Wisconsin is on its fourth offensive line coach in the past five seasons, but it's also still recovering from the two-year dalliance with the Air Raid system under previous offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

Subtle Shot at Phil Longo?

Former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is this a subtle shot at Longo's system, and what his offensive philosophies did to the development of the Badgers' offensive line? It's impossible to say for sure. But it's clear which style of offense Mateos, who goes way back with run-heavy, pro-style play-caller Jeff Grimes, prefers. And tempo was of course a huge part of Longo's scheme.

Whether or not this was a dig at Longo or spread, tempo offenses in general, Mateos has a point. If an offense's philosophy is how quickly it can get to the line of scrimmage and get the next play off, that might coincide with the thought processes of skill players who want as many touches as possible. But it's not exactly conducive to an offensive line that wants to hammer a defensive front into submission over the course of a game.

From the way he recruits to the way he coaches to the way he speaks to the media, all signs point to Mateos being the right man to revive Wisconsin's offensive line. Now, he must put it all together on the gridiron.