Wisconsin Badgers starting CB gets more bad news in legal battle with NCAA for eligibility
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean is ready to play. He's just waiting for a federal judge to decide whether he's allowed to.
Each time he gets closer to a decision, it gets pushed back again.
He's currently waiting for a decision on a preliminary injunction his attorney filed, which would grant Fourqurean temporary eligibility while he awaits his trial.
Court was in session against last Friday, where the judge ordered a series of scheduling changes.
In the short term, he's giving the NCAA until this Friday to finalize its response to Fourqurean's injunction and expert witness.
It is highly unlikely that the judge would be able to receive and review the NCAA's submission on Friday and make a ruling in time for Fourqurean to play the next day.
He won't be eligible for the Maryland game, marking the fourth game he's missed while awaiting a court decision.
It's much more likely that the Badgers cornerback will have a decision on his injunction by the time Wisconsin plays Michigan on Oct. 4, with a bye week in between.
That could give Fourqurean more time to ramp up if he is indeed eligible. If the judge denies the injunction, then he'll miss the entire season.
That's because last Friday, the judge pushed back Fourqurean's trial date from October to February, meaning he won't have a chance for a complete resolution before the season is done.
It has to be frustrating for the cornerback to watch his team from the sidelines knowing he could be out there helping, especially when his fellow cornerbacks were getting gashed last week against Alabama.
If he can return after the bye week, it could be a huge boost for Luke Fickell's defense.