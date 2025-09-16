All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers starting CB gets more bad news in legal battle with NCAA for eligibility

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean is ready to play. He's just waiting for a federal judge to decide whether he's allowed to.

Iowa’s running back Jaziun Patterson (9) carries the ball as Wisconsin’s Nyzier Fourqurean (3) pursues Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa’s running back Jaziun Patterson (9) carries the ball as Wisconsin’s Nyzier Fourqurean (3) pursues Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Each time he gets closer to a decision, it gets pushed back again.

He's currently waiting for a decision on a preliminary injunction his attorney filed, which would grant Fourqurean temporary eligibility while he awaits his trial.

Court was in session against last Friday, where the judge ordered a series of scheduling changes.

In the short term, he's giving the NCAA until this Friday to finalize its response to Fourqurean's injunction and expert witness.

It is highly unlikely that the judge would be able to receive and review the NCAA's submission on Friday and make a ruling in time for Fourqurean to play the next day.

He won't be eligible for the Maryland game, marking the fourth game he's missed while awaiting a court decision.

It's much more likely that the Badgers cornerback will have a decision on his injunction by the time Wisconsin plays Michigan on Oct. 4, with a bye week in between.

That could give Fourqurean more time to ramp up if he is indeed eligible. If the judge denies the injunction, then he'll miss the entire season.

That's because last Friday, the judge pushed back Fourqurean's trial date from October to February, meaning he won't have a chance for a complete resolution before the season is done.

It has to be frustrating for the cornerback to watch his team from the sidelines knowing he could be out there helping, especially when his fellow cornerbacks were getting gashed last week against Alabama.

If he can return after the bye week, it could be a huge boost for Luke Fickell's defense.

Lorin Cox
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

