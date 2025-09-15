All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers 4-star RB commit shows off receiver versatility with 67-yard TD catch

Wisconsin Badgers four-star running back commit Amari Latimer is dominating his senior season as a rusher, and now he's adding in play-making as a receiver.

Four-star running back Amari Latimer is one of Wisconsin's key recruiting targets for the 2026 class.
He had over 550 rushing yards through the first three weeks of the season, but in his fourth game against Upson-Lee, he showed off another great skill set as a receiver.

His Sandy Creek High School offense lined him up at wide receiver and threw him a deep post route that he snagged out of the air before bouncing off of two defenders and out-running everyone else to the endzone.

The 67-yard touchdown catch made the 6-foot, 200-pound running back look like a dynamic weapon, no matter where he lines up.

It was just his eighth catch of the season, according to Max Preps. Latimer averages over eight yards per carry on the season, so they don't need to throw him the ball much.

He added another 127 rushing yards and two touchdown on 14 carries, including a breakaway 62-yard run.

His physical style of running looks like it belongs in Madison on Saturdays, and if he continues to shine like this as pass-catcher, the Badgers could have something special on its way in the Class of 2026.

Every week looks like a new highlight reel for Latimer.

