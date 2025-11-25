Barry Alvarez sees Wisconsin Badgers recent success as 'contagious' for the future
The Wisconsin Badgers' recent wins over ranked opponents are important not only for this season but for setting the team up for more success under Luke Fickell.
Former athletic director Barry Alvarez thinks the magnitude of the victories and the way Wisconsin got to this point could have longer-term ripple effects beyond just another W in the win column.
On his weekly radio show for ESPN Madison, he shared plenty of optimism for the football program moving forward under Fickell.
"You beat two ranked teams. That bodes well for the future," Alvarez said. "You had a lot of young guys playing. That type of success is contagious and builds confidence and really helps you in the offseason."
The Badgers won with freshmen and second-year players in key spots at quarterback, linebacker and along the offensive line.
Alvarez sees that as a critical part of the process, to have those young players playing well enough to win now while knowing their best football is still in front of them.
The wins over ranked opponents also helps them stay bought in to the program that has struggled this season, making it easier to retain them in the transfer portal era.
An upcoming influx in football spending should also help with that too.
Alvarez has been consistent in his message of support for Fickell and the direction of the program.
The recent wins have validated his position of preaching patience through the tough times, but the team will have to continue that success through the offseason and into the 2026 season before the fanbase will be fully on board again.