Barry Alvarez sees Wisconsin Badgers recent success as 'contagious' for the future

"𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐘𝐏𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐔𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒."



Badgers legend Barry Alvarez is VERY optimistic about what Wisconsin's win over #21 Illinois could do for the future of the program 👀



Presented by @nutrl_usa pic.twitter.com/w2wBoOgpE7