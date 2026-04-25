Badgers Top Prospect Mason Reiger Quickly Lands With NFL Team After Draft Slide

Former Wisconsin star outside linebacker/edge Mason Reiger didn't hear his name called through all 257 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He didn't have to wait much longer, however, to find a home with an NFL franchise. The pass-rusher has signed an un-drafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Source: The #Dolphins are signing Wisconsin LB Mason Reiger.



The Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP lands in Miami. pic.twitter.com/KDLh9P6nd0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

Reiger was widely considered Wisconsin's top prospect in what was also widely considered one of the Badgers' worst draft classes in years. Reiger's signing with Miami was one of the very first UDFA deals reported; the talented pass-rusher was likely a hot commodity on the UDFA market after he slid out of the NFL Draft.

Reiger was mocked as high as a late Day 2 selection, but by Saturday evening, it became clear it was going to be a miracle if he heard his name called at all.

Mason Reiger's Career

Reiger played just one season in Madison after beginning his career at Louisville. In 2025 with the Badgers, he notched 32 tackles, five sacks, one pass-breakup and 45 pressures. In his previous three seasons at Louisville, he totaled 49 tackles and eight sacks.

The Badgers' defense obviously had plenty of holes despite Reiger's emergence, but he was a massive part of two of Wisconsin's biggest wins of the season. In Week 11 against Washington, he racked up eight pressures and a sack on just 18 pass-rushing snaps. In Week 13 against Illinois, again notched eight pressures and a sack, this time on 25 pass-rushing snaps.

Reiger isn't the strongest or biggest edge there is, but his get-off, speed rush and ability to work his way into the backfield were all elite last season. If he can continue to grow his game in South Beach, Reiger could very feasibly develop into a solid rotational pass-rusher at the NFL level.

According to a report from Nick Osen of Badger247, Wisconsin wideout Vinny Anthony has also signed a UDFA deal, putting pen to paper with Atlanta. Schultz also reported that former Badgers safety Austin Brown has signed with Indianapolis.