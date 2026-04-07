What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Wisconsin's Top Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is just over two weeks away, and the Badgers are gearing up for what could be their worst showing at the event in nearly two decades.

Wisconsin has had at least two players drafted every year since 2007, but following a dismal 4-8 season, the Badgers have just two players with a legitimate shot at hearing their name called in the Steel City: edge Mason Reiger and wideout Vinny Anthony. With the latter being a fringe day-three/UDFA prospect, it's probably closer to one.

Still, both players should at least get a shot to compete at the next level, via a practice squad or otherwise. What's the buzz on the Badgers' top prospects from long-time NFL scout and draft analyst Lance Zierlein? Let's take a look.

Edge Mason Reiger

Wisconsin defensive lineman Mason Reiger. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Again, Reiger is considered the better prospect of the two after a very solid senior season in Madison in which he logged 32 tackles and five sacks, leading the team with 45 pressures. Here's what Zierlein had to say about the edge rusher:

"Reiger is a tall, linear edge rusher with a slender frame. He doesn’t look like a pro pre-snap, but he certainly plays like one after the snap. He lacks the size/anchor to consistently set the edge and can be controlled when tackles latch on, but he’s unusually talented to work off contact for quick wins at the point of attack. He’s a short-striding rusher who takes similar tracks at similar speeds and is more pressure-creator than sack-finisher at this time. However, altering his approach (tempo and angles) and adding a better inside counter could create a bump in his sack production. Reiger needs more mass and refinement but could become a good rotational odd-front edge in time."

Strengths: Zierlein lauds Reiger's twitchiness and ability to shed blocks with his quick hands and feet. His relentless pursuit and motor are also highlighted as positive traits.

Weaknesses: Reiger's lack of power and strength are questioned, as he can get neutralized by a stronger in-line tight end or tackle. He's clearly a speed rusher, and you can't be a one-trick pony against NFL tackles. Reiger's pressure numbers also don't necessarily match his modest sack production.

Wide Receiver Vinny Anthony

National Team wide receiver Vinny Anthony II of Wisconsin works against National Team cornerback Jalen McMurray. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There's less of a national consensus around Anthony, as again, it appears to be somewhat of a long shot that he gets drafted. Here's what Zierlein said about the speedy wideout:

"Anthony is a field-stretching “Z” receiver with below-average production but speed to intrigue. There are a lot of inconsistencies on tape. His route-running will need significant work if he’s going to uncover against NFL cornerbacks on anything other than deep routes. Anthony is below average as a ball-tracker and jump-ball artist but displays good toughness when contested. He operates with NFL-caliber foot drops near the sideline. The route tree will be limited but his potential as a kick returner could buy him some time on a practice squad."

Strenghts: Anthony's speed is obviously up there, and his ability to take the top off defenses is a big plus. He explodes off the line on vertical routes and has some positive stop-start attributes as well. Zierlein also likes his ability to hang onto the ball through contact and drag his feet in-bounds.

Weaknesses: Though he played in the worst passing offense in the Power Four last fall, Anthony's lack of production is frowned upon. He's also not the best route artist, and Zierlein notes that he tips his breaks and cuts by leaning into them. NFL evaluators also appear skeptical of Anthony's ability to separate from NFL cornerbacks on anything besides deep routes. And with his slender 6-foot, 183-pound frame, Anthony doesn't offer much in the way of perimeter blocking.