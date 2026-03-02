Wisconsin Badgers Under-The-Radar Transfer Already Reportedly Bulking Up Quickly for 2026 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers are taking a chance on a small-school transfer with elite physical traits, and Liam Danitz is already reportedly trending in the right direction.

The edge rusher from Hope College came to the Badgers in the transfer portal this winter, looking to make the jump from Division-III football to the Big Ten.

In addition to producing 15 sacks and 21 tackles for loss this season, Danitz also ran track at Hope College and recorded a blazing 10.55-second 100-meter dash at 230 pounds.

He is one of the fastest players on the field, but the bigger question is whether he has the bulk and the strength to hold up against Division-I linemen.

According to Rivals recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Danitz has already added 10 pounds since he transferred to Wisconsin in January.

Wisconsin intel:

- How transfer EDGE Liam Danitz is coming along in his first weeks on campus.

- A new prediction for the Badgers.

- Midwest DL has a Badger OV set along with a spring trip.https://t.co/LlFj8Q2K9B (On3+) pic.twitter.com/ivQhHdl4pt — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 2, 2026

A big part of that, Triue pointed out, is that Danitz never had a full offseason to focus on football and the weight room because he was running track at Hope College.

Now with the Badgers, he can put all of his effort toward becoming the most well-rounded football player he can be.

2026 will be his last season of eligibility, so he won't have time to sit and develop while he adjusts to Big Ten football.

Transfer Portal Entry:



Former Hope College Edge Liam Danitz (@LiamDanitz) earned First Team All-American honors from the AFCA after putting up some ridiculous production in 2025.



A West Branch, Michigan native, Danitz destroyed opposing offensive lines to the tune of 46… pic.twitter.com/PAKM8VFk2j — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) January 10, 2026

This is his only chance to make an impact at Wisconsin, and it's clear that he's dedicated to doing whatever it takes to see the field.

If he can maintain most of his speed while adding some needed bulk, he has a real path toward being a part of the outside linebacker rotation and giving the Badgers a real weapon off the edge.