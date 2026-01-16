Wisconsin Badgers add pass rushing track star who had 15 sacks at Division-III level
The Wisconsin Badgers are betting on athletic upside with the latest addition to their pass rushing rotation.
Luke Fickell brought in Liam Danitz from Hope College for a visit on Thursday and didn't let him leave without a firm commitment.
Danitz dominated at the Division-III level this season with 15 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He had five games where he recorded more than one sack.
Where he really stood out was with his speed. He ran track and field at Hope College and was an All-American sprinter.
He recored a 100-meter dash time of 10.55 seconds and 200-meter time of 20.92.
Danitz can out-run wide receivers and running backs, as a defensive lineman.
Hope College listed him at 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, so he's going to need to add some bulk and some strength to play the edge rusher position at Wisconsin.
The Badgers could opt to make him more of a hybrid linebacker who rushes the passer, but the team's lightest outside linebacker who saw the field this season was freshman Nicholas Clayton at 237 pounds.
Danitz played for three seasons at the D-III level, presumably leaving him with one year of eligibility remaining for Wisconsin.
Fickell beat out several other Division-I schools competing for his recruitment, including James Madison, UCLA, West Virginia, Utah and California.
He was set to visit Ole Miss on Friday but cancelled that visit and all others when he committed to the Badgers.
