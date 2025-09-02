Wisconsin Badgers' Week 2 opponent taking unique approach to maximizing NIL money
The Wisconsin Badgers will face a Middle Tennessee State team in Week 2 that doesn't have as much NIL money as the bigger college football programs.
The Conference USA team is taking a unique approach to pinch every penny to maximize money for its players.
According to Front Office Sports, the football team got rid of its alternate jerseys and helmets this season, helping them save over $600,000.
That money went back into the program, investing more money in attracting and retaining players.
This comes as Wisconsin recently unveiled a new throwback uniform and helmet it plans to wear later this season against Iowa.
With the extra money saved, the Blue Raiders had the third-best recruiting class in their conference for the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
The Badgers might not notice a huge difference yet from their small-school opponent, but it's an investment that could pay dividents for Middle Tennessee State in the long-run.
Maybe this concept can also be a justification for Wisconsin's lack of jersey creativity.
Fans have long clamored for a wider variety of helmets and uniforms, but those add up quickly and can take money away from other aspects of the program.
Schools like Oregon can afford to go overboard with their jerseys. Schools like Wisconsin and especially Middle Tennessee State are keeping the money more focused on winning games.