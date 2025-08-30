Wisconsin Badgers expected to land commitment from top in-state OL recruit for 2027
Momentum is building for the Wisconsin Badgers to land a commitment from a key in-state recruit for the class of 2027.
Four-star offensive lineman Cole Reiter from Germantown was on the sidelines for the Badgers' season-opening win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks, and college football recruiting experts are predicting he'll give the school his verbal pledge.
Rivals national recruiting reporter Greg Smith talked to sources around the program and is formally predicting Reiter will commit.
According to Smith, Reiter will be visiting the Badgers again for Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State and is expected to return for games against Iowa and Washington.
The junior is a Top 15 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals and a Top 200 player nationally.
He has been a high-priority target for the Badgers' recruiting staff to land the recruit who is a Top 2 player in the state by all major recruiting outlets.
Reiter is already listed at over 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds and still has another year of high school football after this fall to continue to refine his game.
He could be a critical piece of the Wisconsin offensive line for the long-term future and an important part of the in-state recruiting push by Luke Fickell's staff.