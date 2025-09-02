Wisconsin Badgers not looking past Middle Tennessee State with Alabama game looming
The Wisconsin Badgers can't afford to let Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State be a trap game.
It would be understandable to start thinking ahead to Week 3 against Alabama, but Luke Fickell trusts that his squad is focused.
They know they still need to get a lot better before taking on the SEC powerhouse.
"There's a competitive maturity within this team that I don't worry about something like that," Fickell said at his Tuesday press conference. "We've got so much to do and so much to work on."
Wisconsin was far from a well-oiled machine in their season-opening win over Miami (OH), despite shutting out the RedHawks and scoring twice with a backup quarterback.
The Badgers need to find some solutions on their offensive line, while continuing to ramp up Danny O'Neil to make his first start under center with Billy Edwards Jr. still out.
"We understand that this is a progression," Fickell said. "We have to get better in all things that we're doing."
He and his staff will gladly take every practice they can get before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide.
The game against Middle Tennessee State will be an opportunity for his team to fine tune some things against an opponent they should dominate.
"If you want to know the truth, I'm probably more animated and a little bit more on edge on practice yesterday and today than maybe I will be as we get into the Big 10 schedule," Fickell said. "It's just to make sure that we all are on the same page – coaches and players."
This team has a lot of work to still get done, and that includes taking care of the Blue Raiders.