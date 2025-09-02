Luke Fickell sees Wisconsin Badgers weapon as 'one of the more versatile guys in college football'
Jackson Acker is technically listed on the Wisconsin Badgers roster and depth chart as a tight end, but his role can't be accurately defined by just one position title.
He does everything in Jeff Grimes' offense, and Luke Fickell wants to get him the ball more.
"We love Jackson," Fickell said at his Tuesday press conference. "I think that he's one of the more versatile guys in college football to be honest with you."
Acker was a three-star running back recruit coming out of Verona High School near Madison in 2021.
In the years that followed, he switched to fullback and now tight end, and his versatility has been his most impressive trait.
Against Miami (OH) in Week 1, Acker lined up in a tight end position on just under half of his snaps. Another third of his playing time was in the backfield (primarily as a fullback), and the rest of his reps were in the slot as a wide receiver.
He took one handoff for three yards on a fullback dive and was used as a run blocker on 24 other plays. In the passing game, he stayed in to block on six plays and ran routes on 14 others, according to PFF.
And don't forget special teams, where Acker took five snaps on the punt coverage unit.
After reviewing the game, Fickell felt like they might have asked too much of him, and they want to put the ball in his hands more to take advantage of his "dynamic" rushing and receiving abilities.
"We may have had a little bit too much on his plate," Fickell said. "A guy like that, that's as versatile as he is, sometimes you become a jack of all trades, and you don't give him some of those opportunities to actually show some of the skill set that he does have."
Acker has had to step into a more prominent tight end role after starter Tucker Ashcraft went down with an injury.
Against the RedHawks, redshirt freshman Grant Stec stood out with a 22-yard catch up the seam, which could earn him more playing time and allow Acker to spend more time in the backfield.
"I think Grant Stec going out and playing the way he did, performing and playing fast, I think gives us a better opportunity not to use Jackson in quite as many of those situations," Fickell said. "We can kind of focus him a little bit more playing fullback and playing tail back."