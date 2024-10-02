Barry Alvarez critical of Badgers loss to USC: 'You gotta put your foot in that throat and finish that deal'
Hall of Fame Wisconsin Badgers coach Barry Alvarez would've been in a dream scenario had he been coaching the Big Ten showdown between the Badgers and USC last Saturday. Luke Fickell, however, is the coach and his squad blew a 21-10 second-half lead and lost 38-21 to the now-11th-ranked Trojans.
"Southern Cal, they kept grinding and they took one of our mistakes and they rallied that and they got the momentum back and they didn't lose the momentum the rest of the game," Alvarez said Monday on ESPN radio in Madison.
"Here we are, we have all of the momentum, we're controlling the game and we let it get away from us. You have to be hungry. You're in a fight like that and you have somebody down, man, you gotta finish that deal. You gotta put your foot in that throat and finish that deal. We had them down."
Wisconsin started the second half with two running plays before back-to-back illegal formations forced a 3rd-and-17 and they wound up punting after an incomplete pass. They were still up 21-10 and forced USC to punt but a muff resulted in a turnover and a short field to the Trojans to cut into the lead, 21-17.
The Badgers then went nine players and turned it over downs in USC territory. The consequential play on the drive was 4th-and-1 at the USC 33 yard line when the Badgers lined up in shotgun and ran the ball for no gain. The decision to run the play out of shotgun in short yardage prompted television announcer Brad Nessler to say Alvarez was probably down in Naples, Florida questioning that call.
He was and Alvarez immediately texted Nessler. On Monday, Alvarez said he texted "You are correct, my friend."
USC marched right down the field and scored to take the lead and they never looked back.
"I'd love to coach a game like that," Alvarez said. "They might not see a pass in the second half. It would be the shortest second half in Camp Randall history, and we had a lot of short ones. I'd run that clock, that game would be over. We'd be home having cocktails at 3:30 p.m."
Fickell and the Badgers have been scrutinized after blowing the lead to fall to 2-2. Among those offering criticism are former linebacker Jack Cichy and running Braelon Allen, who posted a cryptic note on X that has left the door open for speculation.
There's no speculation, though, with Alvarez. He's just disappointed in the 2-2 start when the Badgers should've beaten USC.