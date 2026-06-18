Bet MGM Offers Lukewarm Win Total for Wisconsin Football in 2026

Wisconsin football occupies a somewhat strange and unique place in the national discourse surrounding college football this offseason.

After a second straight losing season, the Badgers are unsurprisingly something of an afterthought. But when they're discussed on the national stage, pundits simultaneously praise Wisconsin for its offseason moves, usually citing the transfer addition of quarterback Colton Joseph, while also remaining extremely tepid about their chances of making any legit noise on the national or Big Ten scale.

As win totals from sportsbooks trickle out this offseason, they tend to generally give the Badgers a similar amount of credit — which is to say, not much at all.

Earlier this spring, FanDuel dropped its Big Ten win totals, placing the Badgers at 6.5. Now, Bet MGM has released its win totals for the 2026 season, and they too have slapped a 6.5 on Wisconsin football.

Here's how the rest of the Big Ten stacks up, according to Bet MGM:

School Win Total Indiana 10.5 Oregon 10.5 Ohio State 9.5 Penn State 8.5 Michigan 8.5 USC 8.5 Washington 7.5 Iowa 7.5 Illinois 7.5 Wisconsin 6.5 UCLA 6.5 Nebraska 6.5 Minnesota 6.5 Northwestern 5.5 Maryland 4.5 Rutgers 4.5 Michigan State 4.5 Purdue 3.5

Key Takeaways

Again, 6.5 wins looks like the consensus among the sportsbooks for Wisconsin football in 2026. It's an interesting number, because while truthfully, I think the sportsbooks nailed it, six or seven wins is probably the baseline of expectations in Madison. If head coach Luke Fickell wins six games in the regular season, will that be enough to save his job?

Six wins would mean bowl eligibility, but it would also only be a two-win improvement after the worst Wisconsin football season in 36 years. With an influx of cash and talent setting the stage for zero excuses should things go awry, six wins might not be enough to keep Fickell a Madison resident. I'd imagine the over would have to hit on the 6.5 win total for the Badgers to keep the current coaching staff intact.

It's also interesting to see what tier of the Big Ten Bet MGM believes the Badgers fall into. There's a clear top three (Oregon, Indiana and Ohio State), a handful of secondary contenders (Michigan, USC, Penn State) followed by the respectable 7/8 win teams (Iowa, Illinois, Washington). The Badgers are in the next tier down, which also includes UCLA, Nebraska and Minnesota. This tier is something along the lines of "a little feisty and probably bowl eligible but also unlikely to make much noise on a bigger scale."

Quite honestly, that's exactly where I see the Badgers right now as well. I certainly think there's upside for them to go on a run and win more games than folks expect, but realistically, the 6.5 wins looks spot on. I believe six wins should probably be the floor for this team, but how high above that floor the Badgers can rise is up to so many factors: health, how all the new pieces mesh, coaching, and much more.