Player Previews: Grizzled vet Javan Robinson Looks to Raise the Bar at CB

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with a corner who has apparently exceeded all expectations, Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson.

2025 Stats

42 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 8 PBUs, one forced fumble.

Overview

Robinson is one of the transfers Wisconsin signed that was immediately penciled into a starting role this winter, and about a month out from the start of the season, nothing has changed on that front. The grizzled veteran spent two seasons with Washington State and two seasons with Arizona State, and was a starter the past two years in Tempe. He's totaled over 1,500 snaps and is easily the most experienced cornerback in Robert Steeples' room.

Though he's one of the Badgers' less physically imposing cornerbacks at 5-foot-11, he's a physical corner who's a skilled tackler as well; Pro Football Focus credits him with just two missed tackles last season. He's polished and fluid in coverage as well, and while he'll give up completions from time to time, he competes at an extraordinarily high level on tape.

“He’s a guy that, I don’t wanna say, exceeded all expectations, I thought he was a really good player on film. But I think that his ability to grow a little bit, get a little bigger, get a little stronger. He’s probably, I know some would dispute, maybe the fastest guy on the team. I’d say he’s fastest guy on the team. With a really good head on his shoulders, and he’s been a really good leader for us," head coach Luke Fickell said.

"The main thing we knew we were getting in him was a leader," Steeples added. "He's always been one of the hungriest guys. You can tell by how he plays, just getting to know him."

Robinson should hold down Wisconsin's field cornerback role and should hardly ever trot off the field for the defense. He may be a one-year rental, but he'll be a staple of this Badgers' secondary.

Best-Case Scenario

Former Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a best-case scenario for Robinson, he continues his currently trajectory in Madison; given how highly Fickell speaks of him, and given how he's "exceeded all expectations," the best-case scenario already appears to be unfolding for Wisconsin. Now, the corner just has to continue to do what he does best each and every rep: play physical and hungry, leading by example.

If everything Robinson has done off the field translates to the gridiron this fall, he should be in for a career year. He should certainly get back in the interception column, but more importantly, he holds down his side of the field in coverage while remaining an extremely sure tackler. That's not to say he doesn't give up a few big plays here and there; a cornerback that's never beat is a cornerback that never plays. But he should bring a certain level of professionalism and maturity to Wisconsin's secondary that sets the tone.

Worst-Case Scenario

Given his wealth of experience, as well as the sizable gap between his experience and that of the other corners in the room, Robinson is going to play. There's no doubt in anyone's mind, and I have a really hard time seeing him getting benched; his play would likely have to nosedive for that to happen.

We've seen cornerbacks fall off in Madison, most recently Ricardo Hallman. Not that his 2025 season was abysmal, but he never managed to recapture the magic of his seven-interception 2023 campaign and his coverage wasn't as tight his final two years as a Badger.

I see Robinson's floor being quite high this season. If the worst-case scenario unfolds for the corner, that might mean he doesn't log the coverage statistics he's capable of in terms of pass-breakups and interceptions. His tackling isn't quite as strong in the Big Ten, and he doesn't garner much NFL interest after positioning himself well to do so after four years of college ball.

Prediction

Former Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson is one of the surest things on this roster in my eyes, and Fickell's comments leading up to at at Big Ten Media Days merely hammered that point home further. Is he the next Jamar Fletcher? I'm not saying that. But do I expect him to hold down half of the field with poise, physicality and the kind of uber-competitiveness needed to be a cornerback in such a skilled conference? Absolutely.

I see Robinson putting up similar numbers to his 2025 campaign, and significantly raising the floor for Wisconsin's cornerback play across the board with his leadership, maturity and experience.