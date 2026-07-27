Big Ten Media Poll Reveals Low Ranking for Wisconsin Football

The unofficial start to the Wisconsin football season is here.

The Big Ten Media Days kick off this week in Chicago, and with that comes the release of the Big Ten Preseason Media Poll.

Last season, the media picked Wisconsin to finish 14th. And like last year, the Big Ten media are not too high on the Wisconsin football team heading into the 2026 season, picking the Badgers to finish 12th in the conference.

Ohio State, Oregon, and the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers are predicted to finish at the top of the conference as the first three seeds. All three programs received votes as the No. 1 team in the conference.

The next tier of teams includes USC, Penn State, Michigan, Washington, Iowa, and Illinois. The Badgers fall in the next tier with Minnesota, Nebraska, and UCLA, finishing just in front of the Bruins.

Just at first glimpse, that feels about right. Right now, it feels like the Badgers are a middle-of-the-pack program in the Big Ten and will probably remain there until they can start winning more than two conference games.

The Badgers have a lot to prove before they can start moving up these yearly preseason rankings.