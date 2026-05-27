Big Ten Releases Kickoff Times For Two of Wisconsin's Early-Season Clashes, Axe Game

We already know how Wisconsin is slated to start its 2026 campaign — on NBC/Peacock in primetime, under the lights, on Sunday night at Lambeau Field against a Notre Dame team that promises to be ranked in the top five.

Now, the Badgers have learned three more kickoff times for next fall, cementing a third of their schedule for 2026, according to a release from the Big Ten conference.

After the high-profile clash with the Fighting Irish, Wisconsin will return to Madison to host FCS Western Illinois in Week 2. That game will kickoff at 6:15 C.T. on Big Ten Network on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Week 3 features another buy game for the Badgers, this time with Eastern Michigan of the MAC coming to town. That game will be another NBC/Peacock airing, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. C.T on Sept. 19.

With three of four September games nailed down for Wisconsin, the Badgers also learned the kick time for the Axe Game, which will take place on Black Friday. It'll be yet another NBC broadcast for Wisconsin as it tries to re-claim the Axe for the first time since 2023. That game will also be in primetime, with the Gophers slated to visit Camp Randall for a 6:30 C.T showdown.

Quick Takeaways

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Carter Smith (5) takes a snap against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Wisconsin is under the lights for its home opener once again, just like it was last season in what was a too-close-for-comfort 17-0 win over Miami University. The Badgers will either be coming off a thrilling takedown, upsetting a top-five Notre Dame team, or they'll be hungry for their first win of the year against an overmatched FCS squad.

The Badgers' regular season finale also promises to be a electric environment. Wisconsin hasn't gotten the Gophers under the lights in recent memory, and it'll surely be a raucous Camp Randall on Black Friday night.

The Axe Game is always one of the most meaningful games of the year, of course, but it's a possibility that the Badgers will be fighting for their bowl eligibility in the last week of the regular season, meaning it's extra crucial that this game features a rowdy home environment.