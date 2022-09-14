Skip to main content

Wisconsin football versus New Mexico State by the numbers

A preview of Wisconsin versus New Mexico State based on several key indicators and statistics.
After a poor showing against Washington State, the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1 overall) will wrap up non-conference play this Saturday against New Mexico State. 

The Aggies come to Camp Randall Stadium sporting an 0-3 record, including a 38-0 loss to Minnesota in Week 1 of the college football season. 

The contest will be a significant opportunity for Wisconsin to potentially get back on track and gain back some confidence ahead of a Week 4 road showdown versus Ohio State. 

Here is a look at how the Badgers and New Mexico State compare based on some key numbers from the first weeks of the college football season. Note that NMSU is one of the few programs in the country that is independent and therefore will not have a conference rank.

Offense

Wisconsin

  • Scoring: 26 points per game, No. 92 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten
  • Total yards: 420.5 yards per game, No. 65 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten
  • Rushing offense: 197.5 yards per game, No. 40 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
  • Passing offense: 223 yards per game, No. 80 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
  • Time of Possession: 33 minutes and 50 seconds, No. 19 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

New Mexico State

  • Scoring offense: 8.3 points per game, No. 130 in FBS
  • Total yards: 239.3 yards per game, No. 127 in FBS
  • Rushing yards: 112 yards per game, No. 104 in FBS
  • Passing offense: 127.3 yards per game, No. 125 in FBS
  • Time of possession: 25 minutes and nine seconds, No. 121 in FBS

The Wisconsin defense was able to move the ball well against Washington State, with 401 total yards of offense. However, backbreaking penalties and the inability to convert when it mattered most hurt the Badgers in the 17-14 loss. Wisconsin will be up against far worse competition this Saturday versus New Mexico State, which will hopefully allow the offensive line and running game to get going. The Badgers are still working through some things on offense with a fresh coaching staff overseeing that side of the ball, and an 0-3 New Mexico State squad is coming to town at the perfect time. 

On the flip side, the Aggies have one of the worst offenses in college football. Wisconsin's defense should be able to keep that trend going this weekend. 

Defense

Wisconsin

  • Scoring defense: 8.5 points per game allowed, No. 11 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
  • Total yards allowed: 248 yards per game, No. 16 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
  • Rushing defense: 55 yards allowed per game, No. 7 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
  • Passing defense: 193 yards allowed per game, No. 45 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
  • Sacking the QB: three per game, No. 16 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
  • Tackles for loss: six per game, No. 57 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

New Mexico State

  • Scoring defense: 27 points per game allowed, No. 81 in FBS
  • Total yards allowed: 334.3 yards per game, No. 58 in FBS
  • Rushing defense: 193 yards allowed per game, No. 111 in FBS
  • Passing defense: 141 yards allowed per game, No. 18 in FBS
  • Sacking the QB: one per game, No. 109 in FBS
  • Tackles for loss: 4.7 per game, No. 86 in FBS

The Wisconsin defense still ranks inside the top-20 of most statistical categories this season despite the 1-1 record. Nick Herbig is off to a hot start with three sacks in the first two games of the season, and Wisconsin is doing an excellent job of getting to the quarterback and stopping the run this year. 

The numbers for New Mexico State's defense are a bit deceiving after playing three teams that like to run the ball. So while the Aggies are No. 18 in the FBS, holding opposing offenses to only 141 passing yards a game, the Badgers should still have opportunities to effectively pass the football.

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

  • Kickoff return: 26 yards per return, No. 18 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten
  • Punt return: .5 yards per return, No. 107 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
  • Net punting: 44.2 yards per punt, No. 15 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
  • Turnover margin: +1, No. 23 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten
  • Penalties per game: eight per game, No. 89 in FBS
  • Penalty yards: 106 yards per game, No. 107 in FBS

New Mexico State

  • Kickoff return: 15 yards per return, No. 111 in the FBS
  • Punt return: 5.8 yards per return, No. 73 in the FBS
  • Net punting: 42.8 yards per punt, No. 26 in FBS
  • Turnover margin: -2.33, No. 126 in the FBS
  • Penalties per game: 6.7 per game, No. 70 in FBS
  • Penalty yards: 58.3 yards per game, No. 65 in FBS

Wisconsin's special teams were dreadful against Washington State. Additionally, Wisconsin had an uncharacteristically high number of penalties (11) and penalty yards (106). This weekend's game is incredibly important for the Badgers to clean things up before Big Ten play.  

