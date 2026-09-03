What the Odds Tell us About Wisconsin's Massive Opener Against Notre Dame

Wisconsin football is a proper heavy underdog on Saturday; the kind that's not even receiving any upset watch love as most who get paid to talk about college football believe Notre Dame is going to unleash hell on the Badgers.

It's quite the interesting opener for a team like Wisconsin, desperate to get back to respectability after a steady nosedive the past three seasons. The Badgers have an easier schedule and an improved roster, both talent-wise and financially. And yet, they must open up the season against the trendiest national title pick in the sport, against whom many view them as a sacrificial lamb.

Below, Badgers On SI breaks down the odds for Sunday night and what they mean for the big-time opener:

Notre Dame -20.5 (via FanDuel, DraftKings)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the line means Vegas expects the Irish to win handily, and the question is whether or not they'll win by three touchdowns.

I think the more drives this game features, the more Notre Dame will run away with it and inflate the final score. If Wisconsin can grind some clock on offense by possessing the ball with an least quasi-functional run game, that'll help keep this game closer. If those drives end in field goals or even punts, they'll still shorten the game.

Defensively, I think Wisconsin can match up with the Irish up front; the secondary is the big question mark. Facing a true NFL prospect at quarterback in CJ Carr complicates things, and his arm talent can bail Notre Dame out at times. But even if Carr makes smart decisions and puts the football where he needs to every time, if the Badgers can limit big plays that'll help them draw out this game as well.

Shortening the game drive-wise is a big ingrediant in any upset. It inherently invites chaos, forcing the favored team to be more dominant on a play-by-play and drive-by-drive basis, rather than distancing themselves over the course of a long game.

Winning is another thing, but if the Badgers are going to cover, they need to be able to possess the ball and make Notre Dame work for their yards.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a relatively lower point spread; many see this as being a defensive battle. That checks out; both teams finished inside the top-25 nationally in total defense last fall and both teams return arguably their best defensive players.

Essentially, Vegas doesn't see the Badgers getting to two touchdowns. It's certainly going to be tough to crack this Notre Dame defense, and it's hard to see Wisconsin orchestrating more than two proper scoring drives against this Irish defense.

Now, if the Badgers are given a short field or a sudden change situation? That could change things. But given my expectations for Wisconsin's offense (especially with a hobbled offensive line) against a loaded Irish defense, Notre Dame could drop 35 points and the over still might not hit.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.