Report: Quarterback Chase Wolf coming back to Wisconsin in 2023

After helping lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a win in his first career start at quarterback on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Chase Wolf has decided to come back next season to take advantage of the COVID-19 waiver.

The news was first reported by Zach Heilprin of The Zone, giving the Badgers another potential contender for the starting quarterback position in the 2023 season.

Primarily a backup during his career, Wolf has seen action in 12 career games at Wisconsin since joining the program as a three-star recruit out of Ohio in the 2018 recruiting class.

In his lone start against Oklahoma State last night, Wolf showed some promise, completing eight-straight passes and 11-of-12 throws during a stretch in the latter part of the first half. Wolf finished the game 16-of-26 for 116 yards and a touchdown, with a pair of turnovers in the win.

While those numbers are not overly flashy, his gunslinger mentality was on display and it will now be fascinating to see if the senior can hold off several freshmen this off-season. Wolf will be entering his sixth season in a Wisconsin uniform this spring, and Wisconsin is set to return freshman Myles Burkett on scholarship and walk-on Marshall Howe. Additionally, Luke Fickell and the Badgers are welcoming three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue as an early enrollee and Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers via the transfer portal early next month.

The Badgers are looking for a new starting quarterback in 2023 after Graham Mertz left the program to transfer to Florida. With new offensive coordinator Phil Longo implementing plenty of offensive changes, Wolf should help provide a veteran option in the quarterback room, regardless of if he wins the upcoming quarterback battle. The 6-foot-1 senior was limited to just three games this season because of a knee injury and it will now be interesting to see if the Badgers still pursue other quarterbacks in the transfer portal after previously hosting Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong.

Wolf is one of four seniors taking advantage of the COVID-19 waiver and returning next season. He joins running back Chez Mellusi and cornerback Alexander Smith, as well as offensive guard Michael Furtney. Senior safety John Torchio is still considering his options too.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.