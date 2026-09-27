Colton Joseph goes from disaster to savior to lift Wisconsin to an unthinkable victory at No.13 Penn State

Wisconsin's two-million-dollar man has started to deliver a positive return of investment.



Down 17-0 after gifting 14 points off two ugly interceptions, Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 72-yard catch-and-run by tight end Jacob Harris with 1:13 remaining, to lift Wisconsin to a stunning 24-20 victory over No.13 Penn State in both team's Big Ten opener at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA, Saturday afternoon.



The largest comeback in the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) broke countless dubious streaks: winning their Big Ten opener for the first time since 2023, ending a six-game losing streak to the Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1), winning at Penn State for the first time since 2003, and breaking a 13-game losing streak to AP Top 20 opponents.



After throwing for 91 yards and two interceptions through the first three quarters, Joseph went 8-for-16 for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the final quarter - saving his biggest throw for UW's final drive.



Facing a third-and-13, Joseph hit his tight end streaking uncovered down the hash marks. Harris rewarded his quarterback by breaking a tackle at the Penn State 32 and euphorically ending into the end zone.

BADGERS TAKE THE LEAD 🚨



Jacob Harris finds the end zone as @BadgerFootball takes its first lead of the night!



Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/IKa8zPbCQX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2026

UW's defense took it from there. Swarming and aggressive throughout the game, Wisconsin saw transfer defensive backs Javan Robinson and Bryce Shaw each break up deep balls downfield. It was fitting that the group were among the first to celebrate by ripping off the helmets and raising their arms when Penn State quarterback Rocco Blecht's Hail Mary heave went out the back of the end zone.



Wisconsin's offense had rarely shown up against ranked opponents in four seasons under Fickell. Nine of the 13 ranked losses in Fickell's tenure had come with UW scoring no more than 14 points, the root of the problem being inconsistent quarterback play that forced Wisconsin opened its wallet to secure Joseph's commitment.



The Badgers reportedly paid north of $2 million to secure his signature from Old Dominion, landing a dual-threat quarterback that could challenge opposing defenses.



It looked ugly early, especially after Joseph failed to see Josiah Zayas on a pass to the flat, resulting in a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was the second pick-six against a power-conference opponent this season for Joseph, who compounded the program when he telegraphed and misfired a sideline pass that was easily intercepted by Daryus Dixson.



The 24-yard return set up Brecht's three-yard touchdown run and a 17-0 lead with 10:29 remaining in the second quarter



Joseph and the offense did respond, orchestrating an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the score to 17-7 at half, but it looked like only a blip instead of a spark.



None of UW's first five second-half drives gained more than 30 yards, including a critical third interception on the first play of a fourth-quarter drive, but Wisconsin's defense allowed Penn State zero traction with only six second-half first downs.



UW regained its pulse when Joseph found Eugene Hilton for an 11-yard touchdown on third-and-10, bringing the score to within three with 3:31 remaining.



When the defense delivered a fourth straight three-and-out, Wisconsin didn't let another opportunity pass them by.



What it means: It's the kind of win that can change the course of a season for Wisconsin. Looking lifeless for three quarters, and with its second-half collapse against Notre Dame not even a month old, the Badgers didn't quit and delivered easily the biggest victory in the Fickell era.



Star of the game: Linebacker Mason Posa was the star of a defense that was tremendous against a top-15 efficient offense. The sophomore finished with a game-high 12 tackles, including eight solo stops.



Stat of the game: Wisconsin held Penn State to 248 yards of offense and only 3.8 yards per play.



Reason to be Concerned: Abu Sama was pronounced healthy after sitting out last week's win over Eastern Michigan, but the transfer tailback punched the turf after being wrestled to the grass with 5:19 remaining in the second half. He walked off under his own power but did not return, finishing with 34 yards on five carries.



Don’t overlook: Wisconsin leads the nation in blocked kicks, and had forced a three-and-out with 25 seconds left before, but Fickell was content not using a timeout and letting the final seconds tick off the clock before halftime.



What’s next: Wisconsin hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener next Saturday. The Spartans have two common opponents with the Badgers, having beat Eastern Michigan, 35-7, and losing at Notre Dame, 27-10. The Spartans are under the guidance of Pat Fitzgerald, who went 2-13 against the Badgers in his 17 seasons at Northwestern.



Kickoff will be at 11:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.