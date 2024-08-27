Cornerback Max Lofy has made the 'biggest leap' on Wisconsin's roster
Veteran cornerback Max Lofy missed all of the 2023 season due to a leg injury. Wisconsin didn't know how he would look this offseason, but head coach Luke Fickell has been thoroughly impressed with what he has seen.
"I would say Max Lofy in my mind has made the biggest leap," Fickell said. "We didn't really know where he was last year but even as he came back in the start of spring to where he is now, I don't think there's another guy in our program that I have as much respect for."
As a junior in 2022, Lofy appeared in 12 games for the Badgers and played 150 snaps. He recorded 15 total tackles and reeled in an interception against Washington State in the only game he has started in his college career.
Wisconsin went through a coaching change in 2023 as Fickell replaced Paul Chryst, the coach who recruited Lofy to Madison. Then he suffered a season-ending injury and all of the momentum he built up from the previous season was gone.
"The way that which he's handled everything, he wasn't handed anything, there was a time and a place where he probably was on the bubble to be here," Fickell said. "[It was] not anything that had his control of, how his ankle was going to come back and some things like that, but just the way how he's gone about his business, how he's worked, how he's been at I don't say at the bottom, but in a spot where nobody kind of knew who he was or recognized him because he was hurt."
On Wisconsin's first unofficial depth chart of the season, Lofy is listed as the starting nickel cornerback. The Badgers have impressive depth in the secondary, so for a player like Lofy to work his way back and earn a starting spot tells you how impressive he has been this offseason.
"I was reminded by a guy I coached with for 10 years, Jim Tressel was to never evaluate a kid when he's hurt," Fickell said. "He has done an unbelievable job of, I'd say winning us over but winning everybody and just taking advantage of every opportunity that he has had and I really expect some big things for him and I'm excited to watch him play this entire season."
Coming out of Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs back in the class of 2020, Lofy was a bit of an unknown. He has played less than 200 snaps in his college career, but Wisconsin trusts him to continue making big leaps this season.