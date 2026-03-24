Four Standouts from Wisconsin Badgers Third Spring Football Practice

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin Football team held its third practice of spring camp from inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning.

The Badgers put on the shoulder pads for the practice, allowing for a bit more violence from both sides, even without being able to tackle.

Here are some of the players who had a strong practice Tuesday.

EDGE Micheal Garner

Garner transferred in from Grambling ahead of the 2025 season, and he seemingly fell behind after missing most of fall camp due to injury. As a result, Garner was limited to just 38 defensive snaps.

However, he looks to be in line for a much larger role as a senior.

Garner saw plenty of action opposite Sebastian Cheeks, and he offered plenty of impressive reps. The 6-foot-7, 309-pound outside linebacker/defensive end had multiple tackles for loss and won multiple pass-rush reps.

His best play of the day came on special teams, though, when he blocked a field goal attempt.

QB Deuce Adams

Wisconsin hasn't been afraid to take shots on talented, young transfer quarterbacks, such as Nick Evers, Braedyn Locke and Danny O'Neil. Adams, a Louisville transfer, fits that mold.

On Tuesday, Adams showcased consistent accuracy and had multiple long touchdown throws. He hooked up with Chris Brooks for two touchdowns of 35 yards -- one gap shot on a go-ball and one corner route --and also hit Shamar Rigby on another 30-yard score.

Adams could have the inside track at the Badgers No. 2 quarterback job, and his play Tuesday certainly didn't hurt his chances.

WR Kash Brock

Brock was a late add to Wisconsin's 2026 high-school class, decommitting from Iowa State in December before pledging to the Badgers on Jan. 1.

The three-star wideout from Arizona didn't look like a player who should still be in high school, as the early enrollee made a pair of highly contested catches Tuesday.

Brock caught an intermediate pass from Adams over the middle, between multiple defenders, and held on through contact. Later, he reeled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carter Smith despite having a defensive back draped on him in what would have likely been called defensive pass interference.

The 6-foot-3 wideout is still just getting started, but his strong hands and focus throughout the catch process were impressive.

S Carson Van Dinter

Van Dinter was the Badgers first transfer commit, and it's easy to see why Wisconsin's staff didn't waste much time getting him on roster.

Van Dinter broke up multiple passes in 11-on-11 Tuesday, showcasing the instincts and quickness to break on passes while in zone. Matt Jung and Marvin Burks (Missouri transfer) have the starting spots locked down, but Van Dinter, who's still a redshirt sophomore, looks to be a strong No. 3 option.