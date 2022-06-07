Report: Wisconsin to add veteran defensive assistant Mark D'Onofrio to staff

The Wisconsin coaching staff looks very different heading into the 2022 season under the leadership of head coach Paul Chryst.

Already having shuffled and hired multiple coaches this off-season, the Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly adding another defensive assistant to complete the coaching staff following the resignation of Bill Sheridan.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Paul Chryst will hire veteran defensive assistant Mark D'Onofrio to join the coaching staff.

While the announcement is not official, the assumption is that he will take over for Sheridan as the inside linebackers coach in 2022, the lone coaching vacancy on the staff.

D'Onofrio has not coached since 2018, but he has a long track record of coaching linebackers and was a defensive coordinator for over a decade at the college level.

A New Jersey native, D'Onofrio played linebacker for Penn State and was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 1992 NFL Draft. His playing career was cut short due to a severe injury, but he pivoted to coaching shortly thereafter.

D'Onofrio has nearly 20 years of coaching experience, with most of his stops on the East Coast.

Here are some of his notable roles:

Rutgers linebackers coach (2001-2003)

linebackers coach (2001-2003) Virginia special teams/linebackers (2004-2005)

special teams/linebackers (2004-2005) Temple defensive coordinator/linebackers (2006-2010)

defensive coordinator/linebackers (2006-2010) Miami (FL) defensive coordinator (2011-2015)

defensive coordinator (2011-2015) Houston defensive coordinator/linebackers (2017-2018)

The 53-year-old assistant has not been on the sidelines the past four years, but D'Onofrio does bring experience to the inside linebacker room despite being let go by Miami and Houston after multiple years as a defensive coordinator.

Former Wisconsin assistant Bill Sheridan coached the group during the spring, but he resigned amid an NCAA investigation dating back to his time with Air Force. Sheridan was only on the job for a couple of months, but he was also a veteran coach with years of defensive coordinating experience.

The Badgers are replacing both starting inside linebackers from a year ago with Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal off to the NFL, so D'Onofrio draws the task of molding a young group to carry on Wisconsin's longstanding tradition at the position.

Junior linebacker Tatum Grass and sophomore Jordan Turner exited spring the likely starters, but with a new coach in the room that could potentially change.

The hiring of D'Onorfrio has not been made official yet by the university, but an announcement could happen in the coming weeks.

