Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Wisconsin Football

The 2026 Wisconsin Badgers look a whole lot different than they did last year, and one of the main reasons is a sprawling 33-man incoming transfer class.

Now, a robust group of transfers doesn't guarantee anything; head coach Luke Fickell knows that all too well.

Wisconsin must actually hit on its key transfers, otherwise the renewed investment in player acquisition means very little.

But take a glance at this haul of portal prospects, and it looks like Fickell's best yet just off how many players figure to be plug-and-play starters alone.

Below, Badgers On SI gives a rundown of every transfer who's expected to make an immediate impact at each position:

Quarterback

Wisconsin football quarterback Colton Joseph | Christian Borman

Instant Impact transfers (1): Colton Joseph

Former Louisville gunslinger Deuce Adams could make an instant impact if he wins the QB2 job and sees action early on, potentially in the fourth quarter of Wisconsin's games against Eastern Michigan and/or Western Illinois. But considering I fully expect freshman Ryan Hopkins to earn the QB2 spot, Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph is the only true immediate impact transfer at quarterback in my eyes.

Running Back

Instant Impact Transfers (3): Abu Sama, Bryan Jackson, Nate Palmer

The Iowa State transfer Sama will be the starter, and Jackson should be the RB3 behind Darrion Dupree. That should still afford the former USC Trojan and big-time recruit plenty of touches, and given that he's the de-facto power back for Wisconsin as easily the largest player in the room (6-foot-2, 240 pounds), I foresee plenty of opportunities for Jackson.

Palmer could certainly be a non-factor this season as the RB4 or potentially even RB5 behind JUCO transfer Julius Pope. But running back is a position almost certain to suffer some attrition; there's a reason why Fickell mentioned the need for "at least four guys in that room who have some experience and could be the guy" this spring.

Wide Receiver

Instant Impact transfers (1): Jaylon Domingeaux

Wisconsin signed five transfer portal wideouts, but only one of them has convinced me this offseason that he's going to make an impact in 2026: Jaylon Domingeaux. The rest flashed at times in the spring, but in terms of an instant impact, I'm not ready to say that's something Malachi Coleman, Shamar Rigby or Zion Kearney is ready to provide.

Much of the other production at wideout is expected to come from returning players such as Chris Brooks Jr., Eugene Hilton Jr. and Tyrell Henry. For a team that signed five portal wideouts, the corresponding production might not add up this fall.

Tight End

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris. | Christian Borman.

Instant Impact Transfers (2): Jacob Harris, Ryan Schwendeman

Both of the tight ends Wisconsin signed out of the portal this offseason should make an impact. At 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and with soft hands and surprisingly fluid hips, Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris looks like the top player in the room and is a proven receiving threat. Schwendeman, meanwhile, from FCS Southern Illinois, may be behind Grant Stec (and potentially even Emmett Bork) in the pecking order but given how much 12 personnel Wisconsin plays, I still see him fielding a healthy snap count.

Offensive Line

Instant Impact Transfers (3): Austin Kawecki, PJ Wilkins, Lucas Simmons-Johansson

Kawecki is penciled into the starting center role, while Wilkins looks like the starting left tackle at the moment. However, the Florida State transfer Simmons-Johansson began to push Wilkins for the blindside tackle gig towards the end of spring ball, and he's already had a strong summer in the weight room. I expect to see both on the field at some point this fall.

Arkansas transfer Blake Cherry could be the Badgers' top backup guard, but Wisconsin hopes he doesn't have to play as that would likely mean either Colin Cubberly or Emerson Mandell suffered an injury.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin defensive lineman Junior Poyser. | Christian Borman.

Instant Impact Transfers (2): Hammond Russell IV, Junior Poyser

Wisconsin also signed FCS transfer Jake Anderson and Appalachian State transfer DeNigel Cooper, but I'm not sold that either has a spot amongst the top four players in the room who figure to dominate the snaps. At the moment, that looks like Russell, Poyser, Charles Perkins and Dillan Johnson. Anderson in particular will be interesting to watch this fall camp after a full summer of conditioning.

Outside Linebacker

Instant Impact Transfers (1): Justus Boone

Boone is a jumbo-sized outside backer that should help the Badgers set edges and remain strong against the run. I'm not sure how much he'll bring as a pass-rusher, but Wisconsin has other outside linebackers who specialize in that. DIII transfer Liam Danitz was a fascinating addition when he signed, but we have't heard much about him since.

Inside Linebacker

Wisconsin LB Jon Jon Kamara. | Christian Borman

Instant Impact Transfers (1): Jon Jon Kamara

Kamara will man the third inside linebacker position, or the "STAR" role on Mike Tressel's defense. The Kansas transfer was lauded for his athleticism and ability to play in space this spring, giving the Badgers' defense another element and another package to deploy; at times, he'll play alongside Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano.

Cornerback

Instant Impact Transfers (4): Bryce West, Javan Robinson, Cai Bates, Eric Fletcher

Admittedly, one of either Bates or Fletcher likely won't fall into the category of instant impact player by season's end. But the CB2 gig is up for grabs at the moment, and while redshirt freshman Jai'mier Scott looks to have the inside track towards locking it down, Bates and Fletcher shouldn't be counted out. What's more, new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples said this spring he's planning on plenty of in-game rotation at corner.

Safety

Instant Impact Transfers (1): Marvin Burks Jr.

I like Carson Van Dinter, the other transfer safety Wisconsin added this offseason, a lot as a player. But given Burks' experience, returning starter Matt Jung next to him and how high the staff is on sophomore Cairo Skanes, I don't see Van Dinter playing a ton in 2026 at this juncture.