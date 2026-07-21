Breaking Down the Three Position Battles That Will Define Wisconsin Football's Season

Spring ball is where we get a general outline of how a team will look; depth, rotations and playmakers at each position begin to take shape.

But in fall camp, jobs are on the line. Roles are up for grabs. Positioning on the depth chart is gained and lost. Livelihoods are determined.

By fall camp, the time for settling in has come and gone. There's far less leeway for players looking to earn legitimate playing time. You either prove you belong under the scorching Midwestern August sun, or someone else takes your spot.

With fall camp mere weeks away, several key positions remain unsettled for Wisconsin. Below, Badgers On SI takes a look at the position battles that will rage throughout head coach Luke Fickell's fourth fall camp in Madison:

Left Tackle: PJ Wilkins vs. Lucas Simmons-Johannson

Wisconsin offensive tackles PJ Wilkins (71) and Lucas Simmons-Johansson (72). | Christian Borman.

Wilkins emerged as the starting left tackle during spring ball. The Ole Miss transfer played guard in Oxford, but new offensive line coach Eric Mateos bumped him outside upon his arrival in Madison.

“PJ is a guy that I thought is a little out of position. He’s not 6-7, but he’s got extremely long arms and long legs," Mateos said this spring. "Knowing PJ, I thought his body and his skillset was more fit for tackle.”

Meanwhile, Simmons-Johansson got off to a slow start according to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, but he made big strides throughout the spring and wound up taking first team reps towards the end of camp.

Mateos proceeded to publicly praise the Florida State transfer this summer, saying he's "been one of the more impressive players at summer workouts," and that he's "already put on 12 pounds since spring ended."

Wilkins may have the inside track, but Simmons-Johansson oozes potential and if he carries his momentum from late spring ball into fall camp, this could be a neck-and-neck battle for one of the most crucial positions on the entire team.

CB2: Jai'mier Scott vs. Eric Fletcher vs. Cai Bates

Wisconsin cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | Christian Borman.

Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson is already penciled into the Badgers' CB1 spot. Able to play both boundary and field corner, he'll be a starter and a staple of Wisconsin's defensive backfield. Ohio State transfer Bryce West, meanwhile, appears to have the nickel spot on lock as well.

That leaves the second outside corner spot up for grabs, and there should be no shortage of competition there this fall.

Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher is the most experienced of the three competing for the role, but he was banged up in spring ball and that allowed second-year corner Jai'mier Scott to earn plenty of reps. He didn't waste them.

“He likes to solve problems with violence," cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples said. "I think he’s got an extremely high ceiling.”

Bates, meanwhile, is 6-foot-3, lanky and strong. He was a big-time recruit when he committed to Florida State out of high school, and heading into his third year, still has a bright future.

All three corners have good size and upside, but with the praise Scott received this spring, you have to believe he's got the inside track.

WR1: Chris Brooks Jr. vs the field

Wisconsin WR Chris Brooks Jr. | Christian Borman.

By all accounts, Chris Brooks Jr. is a phenomenal teammate. He's a tremendous leader and a program stalwart entering his fifth year in Madison, having stuck with the Badgers through thick and thin. He'll be one of three players representing Wisconsin at Big Ten Media Days in a week.

But what he isn't? A proven receiver in the Big Ten. Sure, he's lauded as a tough, physical blocker on the perimeter, and that's important in the Badgers' downhill zone running scheme. But Wisconsin needs some pass-catchers to emerge as playmakers down the field; Brooks caught just 11 passes for 124 yards last season.

If other wide receivers begin to make more plays in the passing game during fall camp, they could begin to push Brooks for snaps. Again, his leadership and blocking prowess are valuable, but they might not be valuable enough to keep another dynamic wideout off the field — if one emerges, that is.

FCS Southeast Louisiana transfer Jaylon Domingeaux came on late in spring ball, and he looks to be a viable option in the passing game. Eugene Hilton Jr's game has also grown this offseason. Oklahoma State transfer Shamar Rigby has the most FBS production, while Malachi Coleman and Zion Kearney were both big-time recruits coming out of high school. This is an extremely convoluted room, but more than leadership and blocking, the Badgers need playmakers on the perimeter.