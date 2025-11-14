Expert picks for Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers: Trying to avoid a blowout
The Wisconsin Badgers much-needed win over the Washington Huskies didn't earn them much heading into another massive challenge against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
The national college football media doesn't think UW's success is sustainable, after the Badgers were led in passing by their punter.
That's reflected in their picks and predictions for this week's matchup with Indiana, where Wisconsin is a massive underdog once again.
No one is predicting the Badgers to pull off the upset over the undefeated opponent, but it's more a question of whether the momentum from last week can help Luke Fickell avoid another blowout.
All six of USA Today's college football writers picked Indiana to win straight up, as expected.
CBS' Sports nine writers pick games against the spread, and they weren't quite unanimous on how they see this one playing out.
Two of them think Wisconsin can cover a 29.5+ spread, while the other seven see the Hoosiers winning handily.
The same is true at College Football News, where writer Pete Fiutak sees Indiana winning in a shutout, 38-0.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon has Wisconsin scoring twice in a loss, predicting a 37-14 final score that would represent the Badgers' best offensive output in two months.
And the two Wisconsin beat reporters over at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel see it going similarly. One has it 38-13; the other has it 37-13.
No matter how you slice it, the challenge is monumental for Fickell and company again this week. They've got nothing to lose, and Badgers fans just want to see them put up a good fight.