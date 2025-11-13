Top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers QB target for class of 2027 sets timeline for commitment decision
The Wisconsin Badgers are right in the mix for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class.
They now have a better idea when he'll decide on which school he'll commit to for the start of his college career.
Israel Abrams is a four-star quarterback out of Lombard, Illinois, who ranks as a Top 10 QB in the country for 2027 by all the major recruiting outlets.
He told Rivals National Recruiting Reporter Nate Smith that he likely won't take any more visits this season, and he plans to make a commitment decision after he takes official visits this summer.
Abrams visited the Badgers for their Week 6 loss to the Maryland Terrapins and was seen earlier in the season wearing a Wisconsin towel during one of his games at Montini Catholic High School.
His team won a state championship last season as a sophomore, and they remain unfeated this season as they continue advancing through the playoffs.
247 Sports rates him the highest as the No. 1 player in Illinois, the No. 2 quarterback in the country and the No. 22 recruit overall.
Wisconsin faces tough competition for his services. He also took a visit to Tennessee this season, and he has offers from the likes of Indiana, Ole Miss, Iowa State and Minnesota.
Regardless of how the rest of this season plays out, the Badgers should get the opportunity to sway him with a summer visit. He could be their prized recruit of the 2027 class.