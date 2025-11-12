3 Wisconsin Badgers seniors suing NCAA to pursue fifth year of football eligibility
Three of the Wisconsin Badgers senior starters are trying to get another year of eligibility from the NCAA.
Tight end Lance Mason, kicker Nathanial Vakos and long snapper Nick Levy filed a class-action lawsuit along with two other Power 4 football players from other schools, seeking to challenge the NCAA's four-year eligibility rules.
The lawsuit argues that the organization's rules violate anti-trust laws because it restricts athletes' ability to earn NIL and other money later in their career if they don't redshirt early in their careers.
None of the three have redshirted through their four collegiate seasons.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Mason was a three-year starter at Missouri State before transferring to the Badgers this spring and becoming their leading receiver for the first half of the season.
Vakos kicked one year at Ohio as a freshman before following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin in 2023 and taking over as the placekicker for the last three seasons. He is 5-of-8 on field goals so far this season and 14-for-14 on extra points.
Levy snapped for both William & Mary and Purdue before transferring to the Badgers and winning the job in Madison.
In the lawsuit filing, Mason indicated that he would use his fifth year to continue playing at Wisconsin. Vakos said his career would continue with "a major Big Ten program," and Levy did not specifiy where he would play in 2026.
The players are seeking a preliminary injunction to grant them eligibilty next offseason. A hearing is scheduled for mid-December.
Cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean's separate eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA remains ongoing, with no resolution in place.