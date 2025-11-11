Luke Fickell doesn't commit to a starting quarterback for Wisconsin's game against IU
The Wisconsin Badgers' already messy quarterback situation took a turn for the worse during Saturday's 13-10 win over Washington when starter Danny O'Neil was carted off the field with a lower body injury.
His departure left true freshman Carter Smith and senior Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons as the only two healthy scholarship signal callers.
Both Smith and Simmons, in addition to O'Neil, had received a portion of first-team reps leading up to the Washington game. But when the moment came, Luke Fickell turned to Smith.
And while Smith scored the Badgers only touchdown while leading the team to a victory, Fickell left the door open for Simmons to start against Indiana this weekend.
Badgers, seeking improved passing output, could move away from Carter Smith
Smith, recruited as a dual-threat quarterback, seems to be a work in progress as a passer. Against the Huskies, the three-star freshman went 3-for-12 with eight passing yards. However, he offered plenty on the ground, rushing 15 times for 47 yards and a score.
Simmons had served as Wisconsin's starting QB in four consecutive games before handing the reins over to O'Neil against Washington.
Simmons had his fair share of passing problems as well, completing 21-of-54 passes with one touchdown and four interceptions across his last three starts.
The pair of quarterbacks' respective issues has left Fickell pondering who'll be under center against the Hoosiers.
"There's still some things we got to figure out as we get into this week and what gives us the best chance to continue to move forward," Fickell said during his weekly press conference Monday. "We know we've got to be able to do... the things that we need to do to make sure that we're not just completely one-dimensional."
Wisconsin relied entirely upon its running game against Washington, totaling just 48 passing yards -- 24 of which came from punter Sean West.
Against an Indiana team that leads the country with 44.5 points per game, the Badgers may not be able to keep up without a competent passing game.
Neither quarterback option has excelled at throwing the football in 2025, but Simmons's four years of college experience could give him a leg up on Smith as a passer.
Even if that's the case, and Simmons winds up drawing the start, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has shown the willingness to use multiple quarterbacks.
Before starting quarterback Billly Edwards aggravated his knee injury against Maryland, O'Neil entered the game for multiple snaps in packages meant to feature his running ability. A similar timeshare played out against Ohio State -- a game which Simmons started.
Given that history, it's possible Simmons starts the game but cedes snaps to Smith in hopes of the freshman having a similar level of rushing success as showcased against Washington.