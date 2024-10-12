Former Badgers star RB impressed with dominant running game against Rutgers
Wisconsin ran for a season-high 309 yards in its 42-7 blowout win on the road against Rutgers. Former running back James White was impressed with what he saw.
The Badgers are a program that was built on a dominant running game. With great offensive lines and some of the best running backs the sport has ever seen, they're at their best when they run the football. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo turned back the clock with multiple plays under center for what seemed like the first time in a long time.
"Did we just line up under center and run the ball? 🤯🤯😂," White posted on X during the game.
Wisconsin had 228 rushing yards last week against Purdue, but they topped that mark against Rutgers, which has a much better run defense. Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker led the way with 19 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns, while Dilin Jones added 65 yards, Cade Yacamelli had 39 and Darrion Dupree finished with 24.
In a career spanning from 2010-14, White was sandwiched between All-American running backs Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon, so he often gets forgotten when discussing the best backs in program history. But, his 4,015 career rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns put him in the discussion as one of the most underrated players in program history.
Earlier in the week, Gordon was interviewed by local media and he said the team "lacked an identity," and they "have to be able to run the ball."
When Longo was brought in to be Luke Fickell's offensive coordinator there were talks about Wisconsin opening up the playbook and adopting a heavier passing scheme. Longo coached Sam Howell and Drake Maye at North Carolina and there were hopes that he could do the same in Madison.
The last two weeks have been proof that the Badgers are built to run the football. They have a veteran offensive line and talented running backs. When they play to their strengths they are tough to stop.