Former Wisconsin tight end calls out Badgers coaching staff for overlooking him

Leaving the Wisconsin Badgers has proved to be fruitful for a few transfers who have left in recent years.

Tight end Riley Nowakowski is among those feeling more appreciated on his new team than he did from the Wisconsin coaching staff.

As Indiana prepares for the Rose Bowl against Alabama on New Year's Day, the Hoosiers top tight end publicly called out his "old school" for not giving him the opportunities he's getting under coach Curt Cignetti.

Riley Nowakowski on the Vision Indiana Football Pitched Him #iufb



"They definitely saw a lot more in me than a lot of other staffs... I feel like the staff at my old school didn't see a whole ton in me"



"They told me I'd be involved in the pass game...I'll take 200 [yards]" pic.twitter.com/uINXlrJw6F — Hoosier Review (@Hoosier_Review) December 30, 2025

"They definitely saw a lot more in me than a lot of other staffs," Nowakowski said. "Personally, I feel like the staff at my old school didn't see a whole ton in me."

He was originally a three-star recruit for Wisconsin in the 2020 class coming out of Marquette University High School in Milwaukee.

Paul Chryst's staff recruited him, but he did not have any receptions in his first three years in Madison.

Luke Fickell came in for the 2023 season and gave Nowakowski a bigger role, including his first career receiving touchdown against Minnesota.

He saw even more playing time in 2024 but still only recorded 11 catches for 74 yards. He entered the portal that winter seeking a better opportunity, and he found it at Indiana.

"I think just throughout our time here, they told me I was going to be involved in the pass game," Nowakowski said. "That was a big thing for me coming out of Wisconsin, having a lot of receiving yards."

Now on the No. 1 team in the country, he put up 23 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

The Badgers have gone the opposite direction since he left. That also makes it easier for him to appreciate where he is now compared to where he came from.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: