Latest Wisconsin Badgers starter entering transfer portal leaves another big hole on offense

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to need a whole new set of pass catchers in the transfer portal this winter.

After four different wide receivers announced their intentions to enter the portal in recent weeks, the Badgers' top returning tight end came to the same decision on Friday.

Instead of sticking around to be the No. 1 TE in 2026, Tucker Ashcraft will seek playing opportunities elsewhere.

NEW: Wisconsin TE Tucker Ashcraft plans to enter the transfer portal, @TheFamilie_ tells @Hayesfawcett3



The 6-foot-5, 260-pound TE totaled 22 catches for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns in his career. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/sdeP8qejCV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 27, 2025

Ashcraft was supposed to start this past season atop the depth chart at Wisconsin, but an injury in fall camp kept him sidelined for the first five weeks.

He battled injuries throughout the season and only appeared in four games, which could allow him to claim a redshirt and keep another year of eligibility.

With seniors Lance Mason and Jackson Acker graduating, Ashcraft was set to be the team's featured tight end next fall.

His departure leaves redshirt freshman Grant Stec as their most experienced tight end returning for the fall.

He played 200 snaps this year, according to PFF, used primarily as a blocker. He caught five passes for 52 yards.

Redshirt sophomore Jackson McGowan is also set to return, but he has played just 52 snaps of offense in two seasons with the Badgers.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes features tight ends regularly in his system, so Luke Fickell will likely be forced to add some additional play-makers through the portal.

The offense is going to look a lot different next fall, with new faces coming at every skill position.

