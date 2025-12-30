Wisconsin Badgers fans critical of Billy Edwards for transferring away after playing only 2 games

Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was reportedly the Wisconsin Badgers' highest-paid player for the 2025 season.

A knee injury limited him to only two games, and Badgers fans are left feeling like the team didn't get its money's worth as Edwards plans to re-enter the transfer portal this winter.

So he took the NIL money, saw how things were going to go, sat out most of the year rather than come back, and will try to hit the jackpot again next year. Talk about frauds. https://t.co/mGpo01BQ4V — Travis Wilson (@TravisBOUND) December 29, 2025

He was brought in to be the unquestioned starting quarterback for the season, with Luke Fickell naming him the starter from the get-go.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes tailored his offensive system around Edwards' skillset, but he was only on the field for a total of 34 snaps against Miami (OH) and Maryland.

The knee injury wasn't his fault, and he repeatedly expressed a desire to return to the field as the season wore on, but Wisconsin fans still feel like they got burned by the team's top acquisition in the portal last year.

Isn’t there world where a guy like Billy Edwards feels that he owes the badgers another season? — Lambeau West🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KwaiChangCaine) December 30, 2025

These are the types of moves that make me despise this era of CFB.



You managed to play TWO (2) football games this season. You proved absolutely nothing from what I’m sure was a $1M+ contract.



And now you’re looking to play for a third school in as many seasons? https://t.co/SujKGbqSEv — Tyler MacKillop (@TylerMacKillop) December 29, 2025

Bro sprained his knee trying to carry around that bag the Badgers gave him last portal season... https://t.co/gUMwMj7yNS — Jordan Stauber (@JordanStauber) December 30, 2025

Some have gone as far as to accuse Edwards of quitting on the time, believing that the knee injury wasn't as severe as it appeared. Fickell denied those accusations during the season and stood by his quarterback throughout the injury recovery.

Refusing to play when healthy should automatically make you not eligible for a medical redshirt https://t.co/GHPCckiFKr — Ben (@Bshiff3) December 29, 2025

Makes me wonder if the rumors of other players getting mad at Billy Edwards Jr in the Badgers lockeroom for quitting on the team is true.



Catch a bag and dip ig. Peace out dude. — Hooger1270 (@hooger111) December 29, 2025

This guy is cancer to your football team. He'll rob your collective, say he has a knee owie, and won't play more than a half of football, then transfer again to fleece another program. He's washed. — EbznFloze (@ebznfloze) December 29, 2025

Billy Edwards Jr highlights from his 7 total completions from the 2025 season as the #Badgers highest paid player. pic.twitter.com/wbXQ6P77zg — EILERS (@ryanbeilers) December 29, 2025

His one season in Madison was disappointing for everyone involved.

Edwards thought he could come here and put together a strong senior season to potentially propel him to the pros.

Fickell thought Edwards could provide some much needed stability as a veteran presence under center.

And Badgers fans thought he could be the transfer quarterback they hoped Tyler Van Dyke would be the season before.

No one got what they wanted out of the 2025 season. Now, Wisconsin is back to looking for its next QB, and Edwards is looking for his next team.

