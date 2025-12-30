Wisconsin Badgers fans critical of Billy Edwards for transferring away after playing only 2 games
Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was reportedly the Wisconsin Badgers' highest-paid player for the 2025 season.
A knee injury limited him to only two games, and Badgers fans are left feeling like the team didn't get its money's worth as Edwards plans to re-enter the transfer portal this winter.
He was brought in to be the unquestioned starting quarterback for the season, with Luke Fickell naming him the starter from the get-go.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes tailored his offensive system around Edwards' skillset, but he was only on the field for a total of 34 snaps against Miami (OH) and Maryland.
The knee injury wasn't his fault, and he repeatedly expressed a desire to return to the field as the season wore on, but Wisconsin fans still feel like they got burned by the team's top acquisition in the portal last year.
Some have gone as far as to accuse Edwards of quitting on the time, believing that the knee injury wasn't as severe as it appeared. Fickell denied those accusations during the season and stood by his quarterback throughout the injury recovery.
His one season in Madison was disappointing for everyone involved.
Edwards thought he could come here and put together a strong senior season to potentially propel him to the pros.
Fickell thought Edwards could provide some much needed stability as a veteran presence under center.
And Badgers fans thought he could be the transfer quarterback they hoped Tyler Van Dyke would be the season before.
No one got what they wanted out of the 2025 season. Now, Wisconsin is back to looking for its next QB, and Edwards is looking for his next team.
