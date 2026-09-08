Former Wisconsin Football Cornerback Returning to College—To Play for SEC Team

A former Wisconsin cornerback, who played for the Badgers for one season during the 2025 campaign, has elected to return to college.

Only he won't run it back in Madison. Former Badgers cornerback D'Yoni Hill, who started nine games for Wisconsin last fall, will return to school and transfer to Oklahoma, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Former Wisconsin and Miami cornerback D’Yoni Hill plans to transfer to Oklahoma, sources tell me and @BrodyLusk247.



Hill, whom @GeorgeStoia had previously mentioned as a transfer possibility for OU, was a starter for Wisconsin last season. Started five games for Miami in 2024. pic.twitter.com/2ojnnDCGch — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 7, 2026

Eligibility in college sports is a mess right now, so it's almost neither here nor there how exactly Hill is eligible. But it's certainly interesting that he's returning to school, as 2025 was his fourth year of college ball. He spent his first two seasons at Marshall, playing in 10 and 13 games as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. As a junior at Miami, he played in 11 games. Tack on his year with the Badgers, and that looks like a full four years of eligibility to me.

Still, a Cleveland Country District Court granted a temporary restraining order to eight athletes seeking another year of eligibility, Hill being one of them. For the time being, the cornerback is eligible to play in Norman.

Hill is not yet officially listed on the Sooners' 2026 football roster, but at the moment, there's no more hurdles for him to clear; Hill could suit up in the Crimson and Cream as soon as Saturday against Michigan.

Hill joins a Sooners cornerback room that already features Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen and nickelback Reggie Powers III; it'll be interesting to see where Hill slides into the defense in Norman. The corner has 23 career starts and 1,452 career snaps — it'd be surprising if he signed with the Sooners to ride the bench.

D'Yoni Hill's Wisconsin Career

Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes at Wisconsin Badgers cornerback D'Yoni Hill (5). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, Hill started nine games for the Badgers last fall and totaled 386 snaps. Statistically, he had his worst year in coverage last fall, allowing a reception percentage of 70% (21 catches on 30 passes thrown his way). He was a solid tackler and played with definite physicality, but he never made a huge impact as a starting corner for Wisconsin.

Still, if Oklahoma needs an experienced veteran who's got plenty of Power Four experience, they didn't need to look further than Hill. And it's not like there's simply a plethora of shutdown cornerbacks available with the season already underway.

Hill is a journeyman. Oklahoma will be his fourth program in five years. He played fewer than 400 snaps in a Wisconsin uniform; it'd be surprising if he considered himself a Badger. But this is where college sports are in 2026, and Hill may get a rematch with Bryce Underwood this Saturday if he's able to suit up for Week 2.