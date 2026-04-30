Wisconsin Beats Out SEC Competition for Disruptive 2027 Defensive Lineman

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin coaching staff landed their first defensive line commitment in the 2027 class. Just days after missing out on Eli Thornton, the Badgers have secured a major piece for their defensive front from the East Coast.

Will Zaccagnino, a disruptive 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from Trumbull, Connecticut, announced his commitment to Wisconsin. Zaccagnino chose the Badgers over a competitive list of suitors, including Syracuse, Missouri, Michigan State, and UConn.

The recruitment was a collaborative effort, with defensive line coach EJ Whitlow and safeties coach Jack Cooper identifying Zaccagnino early in the spring. Before he made it to his official visit in May, Zaccagnino decided he had seen enough and shut down his recruitment early.

Recruiting Profile: Will Zaccagnino

Class: 2027

2027 Position: Defensive Line

Defensive Line High School: St. Joseph High School (Trumbull, CT)

St. Joseph High School (Trumbull, CT) Height/Weight: 6-4, 270 lbs

6-4, 270 lbs 247Sports Ranking: 3-star, No. 121 DL nationally, No. 4 player in Connecticut

The Resume

All-State Honors: Zaccagnino was a dominant force in Connecticut last season, earning First Team All-State honors for his ability to wreck opposing game plans.

Power 4 Interest: In addition to his Big Ten offers, Zaccagnino held scholarship offers from the ACC (Syracuse, Boston College) and the SEC (Missouri), highlighting his national appeal.

Multi-Sport Background: Like many Fickell-era recruits, Zaccagnino has a background in wrestling and weightlifting, which translates to his leverage and play strength on the gridiron.

The Scouting Report

Zaccagnino is a high-floor prospect with the frame to become a multi-year starter in the Big Ten. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he already possesses the length the Badgers covet, but he has the frame to easily carry more weight without losing his quickness.

Violent Hands: One of Zaccagnino's best traits is his hand usage. He is violent at the point of attack, often neutralizing offensive linemen's punches and disengaging quickly to make plays in the backfield.

Versatility: He has shown the ability to play both as a 3-technique and a 5-technique. This versatility is key for EJ Whitlow’s scheme, which asks defensive linemen to be interchangeable across the front.

Motor: His tape is defined by a relentless pursuit of the ball. Whether he is chasing down a screen from behind or fighting through double teams, Zaccagnino plays with a "lunchpail" mentality that fits the Wisconsin culture perfectly.

The Verdict

Landing Zaccagnino is a significant move for the Badgers. While recruiting will always have its ups and downs, the staff’s ability to pivot and close on a high-priority target in the Northeast shows the strength of their national scouting network.

By securing Zaccagnino before the May/June official visit circuit truly heats up, Wisconsin has taken the pressure off its defensive line recruiting. He joins a class that is now No. 12 in the nation, and his blue-collar style of play will fit right in with the culture in Madison.

With the monster recruiting weekend at the end of May still on the horizon, the Badgers are in a prime position to add even more talent to the trenches.