Four-Star Badgers Commit's Senior Season of High School Suddenly in Jeopardy

One of the key building blocks of Wisconsin's excellent 2027 recruiting haul is suddenly in danger of weathering a very strange — or perhaps non-existent — senior season of high school football.

Consensus four-star tight end Korz Lorken, who was the Badgers' second commit in the 2027 cycle, has a wrench thrown into his senior season as his high school Iola-Scandinavia has cancelled its 11-player football games for the fall and will instead play an "independent eight-player schedule" according to Travis Wilson of Bound Wisconsin.

Iola-Scandinavia is canceling all of its 11-player football games for this year, as their opponents are now scrambling to replace those games.



Iola-Scandinavia will instead play an independent 8-player schedule (not playoff eligible). #wisfb — Travis Wilson (@TravisBOUND) June 23, 2026

This, of course, means Lorken won't get to play a normal season of high school football as a senior if he stays at Iola-Scandinavia. It's a rather unfortunate development for a program that produced the blue-chip star tight end prospect, and Lorken didn't hold back, offering up his unfiltered opinion on X.

The tight end called out the WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athlete Association), but also posted a self-reassuring message as well.

Gosh if only the WIAA cared man https://t.co/ZhTierk2NA — 💥 Korz Loken 💥 (@KorzLoken) June 24, 2026

God has a plan, He knows exactly what He’s doing ✝️ https://t.co/uAmZenqazd — 💥 Korz Loken 💥 (@KorzLoken) June 24, 2026

Lorken would absolutely dominate in an eight-on-eight setting, but that also doesn't appear advantageous for the blue-chip tight end's development.

As mentioned, Lorken is a consensus four-star recruit as well as the consensus No. 11 tight end in the country, according to both 247Sports and On3/Rivals. He boasts 17 offers including Notre Dame, Indiana, Auburn, Florida State, and Arkansas, among many others. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end considered a bigger-bodied receiving threat with the potential to morph into a strong two-way tight end at the next level.

Lorken is a big-time national prospect, and that's not going to change no matter what happens to his senior season of high school. Still, the tight end battled an arm injury towards the end of his junior year that cut his season short; you'd love to see Lorken out there fully healthy for a full season in an 11-on-11 capacity as he continues to prep for the college level.

With eight-player football obviously not in Lorken's best interest, there's chatter of him transferring high schools for his senior season — if the WIAA allows it. Another Badgers' commit, three-star edge Isaac Miller, is already campaigning to get the star tight end to Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, where he and another Wisconsin commit (safety Dustin Roach) are primed for huge senior seasons.

Ultimately, Lorken is going to be just fine even if his senior season of high school doesn't go as planned. Depending on how it unfolds, especially if he winds up not playing at all, Lorken's development may be stunted. How much? That remains to be seen, but I wouldn't bet against the consensus blue-chip tight end prospect with big-time national interest.