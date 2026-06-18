The Wisconsin football team already has a loaded group of offensive linemen in its 2027 recruiting class. A group that includes four-star Cole Reiter, Hunter and Reece Mallinger, Ethan McIntosh, and Jack Tabbert, you might say the group is already full.

But we all know what happens when you don't have enough depth along the offensive line, and when you have a chance to add a 6-8, 275-pound behemoth to the room, that's hard to pass up.

Four-star offensive tackle Alijah Shaw (Leawood, KS) is set to make his commitment today at 3:00 PM CT, and Wisconsin among the final four schools he will pick from. The Badgers are up against Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and Boston College.

Shaw was on campus during the second weekend of official visits over June 5-6, along with safety James Roberson, wide receiver Steele Harris, defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion, and edge defender Brody Pfannenstiel, all of whom committed to the Badgers after their visit.

Right now, the odds don't seem to be in Wisconsin's favor. While he has no 'Crystal Ball Predictions' on 247Sports, the Recruiting Prediction Machine on Rivals/On3 gives Arkansas a 94.1 percent chance to land the blue-chip offensive lineman. The Badgers are third with just a 1.7 percent chance.

Whether Shaw picks Wisconsin or not, you have to tip the cap to Badgers offensive line coach Eric Mateos. In his short time in Madison, he has gotten the Badgers in the thick of things with some of the top offensive linemen in the country, including Shaw.