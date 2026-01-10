Badgers land early commitment from No. 1 recruit in state of Wisconsin for 2027 class

The Wisconsin Badgers seem to be making in-state recruiting a bigger priority in the class of 2027.

Almost a year ahead of early signing day for that class, Luke Fickell landed a commitment from the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of Wisconsin.

At the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday, Iola-Scandinavia tight end Korz Loken announced his pledge to the Badgers.

BREAKING: @BadgerFootball just picked up a huge commitment from Top247 tight end Korz Loken, one of the best in the class of 2027.



He will play in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl.



VIP: https://t.co/1yka9wDhCI @TheRealNickOsen @AllenTrieu @247Sports / @KorzLoken / @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/2FUFtSEl06 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 10, 2026

Loken is a consensus four-star recruit by all of the major recruiting outlets. 247 Sports ranks him the highest as the fourth-best tight end in the nation and a Top 120 player overall.

Important early commitment

He suffered an arm injury that limited his statistical production this season, but the 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end is an athletic pass catcher who made a name for himself as a sophomore and has a chance to boost his profile with a dominant senior season this fall.

That's why it was so critical for Wisconsin to secure his commitment now, because Loken could attract even more attention with another breakout season.

The Badgers were battling Indiana, Notre Dame and Kansas for his services, but he chose to stick with his hometown team.

📍Shiocton High School



Four-star 2027 tight end Korz Loken has offers from Wisconsin, Florida State, Notre Dame, Auburn, and more. pic.twitter.com/HiwnsHY2oO — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 22, 2025

He previously expressed a desire to help lead the charge to recruit more 2027 athletes to whatever school he committed to. Expect him to be active in trying to sway other top athletes, like in-state offensive lineman Cole Reiter, who ranks as the second-best recruit in Wisconsin.

Loken is the second commitment Fickell has landed in the 2027 class. Verona offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh, son of athletic director Chris McIntosh, committed in November.

The Badgers have since replaced their offensive line that recruited him, so efforts to retaining McIntosh and Loken will be critical as schools try to flip them over the next 11 months.

