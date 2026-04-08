Four-star prospect expected at Thursday's Wisconsin Football practice

MADISON, Wis. - After successfully mining Wisconsin for all its top in-state 2027 talent, the Badgers coaching staff is shifting their focus to their rival to the West.



One of the top prospects in Iowa and best linebackers in the country, Iowa City (IA) Regina prospect Tate Wallace is expected to make a stop at Badgers football practice.

Wallace has made multiple trips to Wisconsin, which identified him early thanks to outside linebacker coach Matt Mitchell having connections in the state dating back to his playing career at Cornell (IA) College.



A participate in this year's Navy All-American Bowl, Wallace had 49.5 tackles, 18 TFLs and 8.5 sacks his junior season. He was also the team leader in receptions (40), receiving yards (611) and receiving touchdowns (10) as a tight end.



It's been a busy month for the 6-2, 225-pound linebacker, who has already visited Notre Dame, Purdue and Minnesota and is scheduled to see Arizona and Kansas State later this month. He's already previously visited Georgia, Kansas State, and Tennessee, and has scheduled an official visit to the Gophers in late May.



Wallace is a rated as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He's No. 373 player in the country, the No. 29 linebacker and No. 2 player in Iowa. Both 247sports and Rivals predict Wallce to Minnesota.



Wallace is the second four-star prospect the Badgers will have hosted this week, as Wisconsin hosted Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead 2028 tight end Tre Oiler during Tuesday's practice. Likely the top in-state player in the 2028 class, Oiler has visited UW several times, including in January for a junior day, and holds over 15 scholarship offers that include Florida, Oregon, and Texas A&M. On3 currently ranks Oiler as the sixth-best tight end in the 2028 class.