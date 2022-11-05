Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) enter Saturday's Big Ten battle against the Maryland Terrapins (6-2 overall, 3-2 B1G) as narrow favorites at home.

The game represents a key opportunity for the Badgers to take another step closer to bowl eligibility and a win would mean consecutive wins for the first time this season.

With kickoff set for 11 a.m. CST and the game aired on Big Ten Network, All Badgers has you covered with our weekly rolling thread of game updates as they happen from Camp Randall Stadium.

The following players are unavailable for the Badgers due to injury: defensive end Isaiah Mullens, kicker Vito Calvaruso, safety Preston Zachman, running back Chez Mellusi, outside linebacker Aaron Witt, nose tackle Gio Paez, tight end Cole Dakovich.

Wisconsin currently has seven players who are labeled as out for the season per UW: cornerback Al Ashford, defensive end Isaac Townsend, tight end Clay Cundiff, safety Travian Blaylock, defensive end Mike Jarvis, inside linebacker Luna Larson, tight end Cam Large.

The Badgers will have several key players back with tight end Hayden Rucci, right tackle Riley Mahlman, quarterback Chase Wolf, kicker Jack Van Dyke, and safety Hunter Wohler healthy and listed on the pregame depth chart.

Starting outside linebacker Nick Herbig is also in uniform and will be starting per usual after missing the Purdue game.

In terms of uniforms, the Wisconsin Badgers are wearing red jerseys and red pants, but will wear white facemasks. Maryland is wearing their white jerseys with black pants.

First quarter

