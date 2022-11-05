Skip to main content

Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland game thread

Live in-game drive and scoring updates from Wisconsin football's matchup against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) enter Saturday's Big Ten battle against the Maryland Terrapins (6-2 overall, 3-2 B1G) as narrow favorites at home.

The game represents a key opportunity for the Badgers to take another step closer to bowl eligibility and a win would mean consecutive wins for the first time this season. 

With kickoff set for 11 a.m. CST and the game aired on Big Ten Network, All Badgers has you covered with our weekly rolling thread of game updates as they happen from Camp Randall Stadium. 

Pregame Status Updates

  • Rolling thread of recruiting visitors for Wisconsin
  • Wisconsin's Week 8 depth chart for the Maryland game
  • The following players are unavailable for the Badgers due to injury: defensive end Isaiah Mullens, kicker Vito Calvaruso, safety Preston Zachman, running back Chez Mellusi, outside linebacker Aaron Witt, nose tackle Gio Paez, tight end Cole Dakovich. 
  • Wisconsin currently has seven players who are labeled as out for the season per UW: cornerback Al Ashford, defensive end Isaac Townsend, tight end Clay Cundiff, safety Travian Blaylock, defensive end Mike Jarvis, inside linebacker Luna Larson, tight end Cam Large.
  • The Badgers will have several key players back with tight end Hayden Rucci, right tackle Riley Mahlman, quarterback Chase Wolf, kicker Jack Van Dyke, and safety Hunter Wohler healthy and listed on the pregame depth chart. 
  • Starting outside linebacker Nick Herbig is also in uniform and will be starting per usual after missing the Purdue game. 
  • In terms of uniforms, the Wisconsin Badgers are wearing red jerseys and red pants, but will wear white facemasks. Maryland is wearing their white jerseys with black pants. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

First quarter

Coming soon...

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen watching from the sidelines
Football

Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland game thread

By Matt Belz
Camp Randall stadium ahead of the season opener against Illinois State
Recruiting

Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Recruiting visitor list

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin players running out onto the field before the New Mexico State game.
Football

Watch Guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland preview and notes

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin basketball players standing in their alternate uniforms.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball unveils new alternate uniforms for 2022-2023

By Matt Belz
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa bringing a wide receiver in motion
Football

Wisconsin football: Q&A previewing the Maryland Terrapins

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin football helmet at Northwestern
Recruiting

Three-star WR Trech Kekahuna decommits from Wisconsin

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen running with the football for a long touchdown.
Football

Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 10 vs. Maryland

By Matt Belz
Mater Dei linebacker Tanner Williams diving for a fumble during a high school game.
Football

Wisconsin football offers 11 players at Mater Dei High School

By Matt Belz