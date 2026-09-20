Grading Each Phase of Wisconsin's Non-Conference Finale Versus Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin finally drilled an inferior opponent the way it should with its win over Eastern Michigan. After a disastrous first quarter or so, it was the best the Badgers have looked in the early season under this regime.

Here’s how I graded each phase of the game on Saturday.

Offense: A-

I’ll start with my one knock on what was otherwise a great offensive performance. The Badgers tallied just 117 yards on the ground, averaging less than four yards-per-carry. They didn’t need to rush for 300-plus yards to win the game, but it would’ve been nice to see a little more dominance from the offensive line.

Colton Joseph did have an interception, but it was forcing something that wasn’t there, not a schematic issue, and he settled in nicely so I’m not knocking him too much. He went on to set the school record for most passing yards in a half with 302, finishing the game with 362.

Outside of the touchdown to Chris Brooks, which was majorly under-thrown, he was accurate at all three levels, took checkdowns and ran when necessary. I feel much better about QB1 than I did a week ago.

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry (0) makes a reception during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 54-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyrell Henry was the beneficiary of Joseph’s big day. He hauled in a single-game program record 14 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown. It was by far the best game of his college career and he looked un-guardable in the slot. With Malachi Coleman returning soon ideally, continued production from him could be huge for Wisconsin.

It was an everybody-eating type of game for the Badgers. I can’t give it an A because of the lack of production on the ground, but it was an extremely encouraging performance all things considered.

Defense: A-

Once again, I’ll start with the negative. During Eastern Michigan’s first drive, resulting in a touchdown, the Wisconsin defense looked out of sorts and wildly uninspired. It shook off that slow start in a hurry, but with Big Ten play officially arriving next week, those kinds of slow starts can dig holes you don’t get out of.

After shaking the slow start, however, the defense did a little bit of everything. Mason Posa forced the first turnover of the year, dropping back into coverage after Mike Tressel dialed up a unique pressure package. Matt Jung joined him with a pick of his own not long after, and to begin the second half, Sebastian Cheeks sacked, Cooper Catalano scooped and scored.

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung (29) intercepts the pass intended for Eastern Michigan Eagles tight end Joshua Long (9) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be delusional to say that the Badgers can keep up this trend of forcing turnovers against Big Ten opponents, but it was a part of the defense we hadn’t seen yet this year, making it crucial that it did so in the final tune-up game.

There’s not a ton else to say besides the defense dominated after the ugly initial drive, as it should have. I don’t want to get overly optimistic from this game, which is why I docked Tressel’s crew just a little bit for the slow start.

Special teams: A

Once again, the special teams outdid itself, thanks to a buzzer-beater. Eric Fletcher’s blocked field goal which was returned for a touchdown by Donovan Dunmore with triple-zeros on the clock was the headliner, but it was another great day for Bob Ligashesky’s bunch.

Sean West didn’t even attempt a punt, so there was nothing to say of him, and there were no big plays in the return game, but there also weren’t any mistakes. Gavin Lahm went 2-for-2 to stay perfect on the season and there were a few Eastern Michigan punts that may have been tipped, but rolled right for the Eagles.

Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers kicker Gavin Lahm (97) during the game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week with a score for the special teams and no back-breaking mistakes made for another week where this group deserves an A.

Overall: A-

For essentially the exact same reason I just mentioned with the defense, it was arguably the best performance of the Luke Fickell era, but you simply can’t start the way the Badgers started Saturday so I can’t give an A.

Beyond the ugly start, I saw absolutely everything I wanted to see from this team, besides dominance in the run game. All three phases scored touchdowns, the offense moved the ball in every way imaginable, the defense dominated and the special teams was great once again.

It’s not a game I’m investing much stock into individual performances because of the opponent, but just about everything the Badgers needed to do to build confidence ahead of Big Ten play, they did. With how games one and two went, I’ll take that.