Wisconsin Avoids Disaster After Slow Start to Dominate Eastern Michigan 54-10

MADISON, Wisconsin — In the pouring rain, shaking off a disastrous start, Colton Joseph broke the school single-half passing yards with 302, finishing with 362, and Tyrell Henry broke the single-game reception record with 14, as the Wisconsin offense finally asserted itself in a 54-10 drubbing of Eastern Michigan.

The offense teased another fast start on its initial drive, with a 23-yard connection between Joseph and Tyrell Henry setting the offense up in Eastern Michigan territory almost instantly. The drive stalled, however, as Henry dropped what would have been a conversion and then some on fourth down.

Following the turnover-on-downs, the Eagles marched right down the field against the Wisconsin defense and Noah Kim found Nick Devereaux for an 18-yard touchdown grab over Javan Robinson.

In Wisconsin’s response effort on the ensuing drive, Joseph escaped the pocket and attempted to find Eugene Hilton downfield, but under threw the sophomore wideout along the sideline and Eastern Michigan’s Rayquan Adkins came down with an interception.

As was the case last week for the Badgers, a flip switched, this time in positive fashion. The offense responded with a field goal on its next drive to cut the Eagles’ lead to 7-3, but shortly after, began showing it can score points in a hurry.

On the following drive, Joseph threw for 50 yards, but ran it in from four yards out for Wisconsin’s first touchdown of the day as it took the lead for the first time at 10-7. The next snap, Joseph found Chris Brooks wide open deep for a 75-yard touchdown.

When Eastern Michigan’s offense returned to the field, Mason Posa forced the Badgers’ first takeaway of the season, dropping into coverage and picking off Kim along the sideline. The takeaway set Wisconsin up on the Eagles’ 42-yard line.

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry (0) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the offense wasted no time. Joseph found Harris, who made an exceptional one-handed catch, for a gain of 32 before Darrion Dupree scored from 10 yards out.

Working with a 24-7 lead, the defense returned to the field and forced another turnover, this time, Matt Jung, who was pressed against the Eastern Michigan receiver in coverage, came down with a contested grab.

Jung’s pick set the offense up at midfield, and after a penalty from the Eagles, Joseph found Henry for an outstanding toe-drag touchdown from 13 yards, extending the lead to 31-7 just before halftime.

For the Eagles, when it rained, it poured, both figuratively and literally. To open the second half, Kim was sacked by Sebastian Cheeks and coughed up the ball, which was recovered and scored by Cooper Catalano, growing the Wisconsin lead to 38-7.

As the weather cleared up momentarily, the offense mustered a final scoring drive which ended with Emmett Bork finding the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Joseph, his third of the game through the air.

Eastern Michigan lined up for a final attempt at a field goal with two seconds remaining, and Eric Fletcher blocked the kick and Donovan Dunmore scooped it up and housed it at the buzzer, putting an exclamation point on an overall good performance.

Wisconsin finally handled an inferior opponent as it should and it comes at the perfect time because there’s no more opportunities for tuneups. The Badgers will visit Happy Valley to take on Penn State next Saturday.