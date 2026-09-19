3 Takeaways From Wisconsin's Cathartic 54-10 win over Eastern Michigan

The first quarter of Wisconsin's win over Eastern Michigan looked eerily and alarmingly similar to Wisconsin's previous three games against MAC opponents under head coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers started slow, surrendering a touchdown on their first defensive series. Meanwhile, their first two drives on offense resulted in a turnover on downs and an ugly interception from quarterback Colton Joseph.

But Wisconsin turned it around, dominating the second quarter 28-0 and never looking back en route to a 54-10 win.

Below, Badgers On SI has immediate takeaways from Wisconsin's reassuring Week 3 win:

Take the good with the bad with QB Colton Joseph

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just like the rest of the team, Joseph started out quite shaky against the Eagles. Eight minutes into the first quarter, he was 3-of-7 passing with an interception. He finished 23-of-33 (70%) for 363 yards, three touchdowns and the one pick with 46 yards and a score on the ground to boot.

We wanted to see improved accuracy from the gunslinger this week, and after a rough start, that's what we got. He short-armed Eugene Hilton Jr on his interception, and he had another dangerous pass looking for Emmett Bork on a crossing route while rolling out to his right. He also overthrew a potential touchdown to Bork, and overthrew wideout Chris Brooks Jr. on a deep ball (on a play that would've been called back due to holding regardless).

Clearly, Joseph is still not without his accuracy issues. But as I wrote last week, that's who he is. The gunslinger is a career 59% completion rate passer; he's not known for carving up defenses with surgical precision.

That's not to say he can't throw a gorgeous ball; the quarterback had a few dimes, none prettier than his 13-yard touchdown strike to Tyrell Henry in the back of the end zone. He was also plenty aggressive and notched nine "big" passing plays (passing plays that go for 15-plus yards). Joseph also finally broke the plane with his legs on a four-yard keeper on a zone read.

No, Joseph isn't the best pure passer. But he's dramatically improved the quarterback play for this program through three games.

Questions remain about the running game

Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin didn't deploy Abu Sama this week, who Luke Fickell said got banged up against Western Illinois. The offense was clicking after the Badgers' first two drives, but not necessarily due to the running game.

The Badgers' rushing stats are a little inflated as the game was essentially over for the entire second half... and Wisconsin still notched just 117 rushing yards on 30 carries (or 3.9 yards per carry), and its longest run was a 19-yard scamper from Joseph.

Give credit to Eastern Michigan's defensive front, which played valiantly all game. But after Michigan State managed to rush for 258 yards against the Eagles last week, you would've liked to the Badgers find a little more success on the ground.

Mike Tressel's defense finally creates some havoc

Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games, Eagles' quarterback Noah Kim was tied for third in the nation with six turnover-worthy plays. The Badgers, meanwhile, had yet to force a turnover. If it didn't happen against Eastern Michigan, it would've been fair to wonder why this defense struggles immensely to take the ball away.

Sometimes the ball bounces your way, sometimes a tipped pass flutters into your arms. But it was evident that Wisconsin was going to need to take matters into its own hands to force its first turnover, and that's exactly what linebacker Mason Posa did when he drifted back into coverage after lining up in the A-gap, reading Kim's eyes for an easy pick.

Later, safety Matt Jung wrestled a ball away from tight end Joshua Long, plucking it out of the sky at the catch point. To open up the third quarter, Sebastian Cheeks sacked Kim, who coughed up the ball which was scooped up by linebacker Cooper Catalano for the easy touchdown.

On top of the turnovers, Wisconsin notched seven tackles-for-loss and two sacks. Tressel's defense certainly flew around and created much more havoc in Week 3.