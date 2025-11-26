Leader of Wisconsin Badgers offensive line undecided if he’ll return for 5th season
When the Wisconsin Badgers introduced their graduating players for Senior Day before the win over Illinois, left guard Joe Brunner was a late addition to the list.
He's a redshirt junior who has one more year of eligibility left after this season, but his participation in the pre-game festivities doesn't mean he's for sure leaving in 2026.
"I wanted to participate in that because I came in with a group of guys who I’m extremely close with, and just about all of them are either out of eligibility or they’re leaving, and I wanted to share that special day with them," Brunner said Tuesday. "But I haven’t put any thought into what’s going to happen after the season. Whatever happens, happens."
Specifically, he wanted to be out there with his roommates, Joey Okla and John Clifford. He also mentioned Riley Mahlman and Davis Heinzen as senior starters on the offensive line he wanted to share the moment with.
Still, as a two-year starter at left guard, Brunner has NFL aspirations for the future. The question is whether he pursues them now or plays one more season to show the league what he is capable of.
He has yet to allow a sack in his college career, according to PFF, and he has only been flagged once this season.
But his run blocking grades out lower than his pass protection, and he could benefit from coming back to play for a Badgers team that's hoping to be much better in 2026 than it has been this year.
Brunner may have hinted slightly at where his head is at in an unrelated answer during his Tuesday press availability.
He was asked about what it's like seeing some of his fellow recruits from the 2022 class playing in their last games as seniors.
“I’m happy for them. They’ve had great careers here," Brunner said. "They’re going to finish strong. We’re going to finish strong next week. It’s going to be a good last game for them, I know that, but it’s been one hell of a ride.”
He said it's going to be a good last game for "them." He didn't say "us."
That doesn't mean he's made a decision on his plans for 2026, and he could change his mind either way, based on feedback from NFL scouts.
For now, he's solely focused on beating Minnesota and winning back Paul Bunyan's Axe. The rest will figure itself out later.